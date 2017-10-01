 
Industry News





Simply amazing finalist in SME National Awards

Bournemouth-based company Simply Amazing Training (SAT) is a finalist in two categories in the SME National Business Awards, Enterprising Business and Business of the Year Less than 50 Employees. And she has monkeys to thank for it.
 
 
Simply Amazing Training - SME Nat Business Award
Simply Amazing Training - SME Nat Business Award
BOURNEMOUTH, England - Oct. 6, 2017 - PRLog -- SAT's founder and MD Dee Clayton is understandably delighted by her place in the final. "It is great to have all my hard work and success recognised in this way. For the past decade, I have been developing my innovative and fun presentation skills training, and have been successfully teaching business teams and individuals on how to tame their Public Speaking Monkeys®. The 'monkeys' are those negative voices that get inside your head and make you doubt your presenting abilities, and my training helps people put them firmly in their place.

"My wcj Public Speaking Monkeys® training has already won awards, and I am now poised to expand my business nationwide by licencing other trainers to use the SAT monkey taming approach. Our aim now is to Tame the UK's Public Speaking Monkeys, and I need others to join us to help achieve that. Over the past year I have successfully worked on a pilot to licence out the Monkey Taming approach to other trainers. I'm now excited to roll out that opportunity to coaches, trainers and HR professionals across the UK to begin a new chapter in Simply Amazing Training's success."

Dee entered the national awards direct, and is up against stiff competition - some of her fellow finalists have already won their categories in the SME regional awards, making it is a huge achievement for her to reach the finals and be judged alongside them.

The award ceremony will take place at Wembley Stadium on 1 December.

For more information about Simply Amazing Training and the Public Speaking Monkeys®, visit https://simplyamazingtraining.co.uk/

Bournemouth - Dorset - England
Click to Share