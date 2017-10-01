Veteran Hollywood Actors Tim Abell, Tony Becker Bringing Their Versatility to CDI's Drama, 'MBF'

Tim Abell and Tony Becker

-- One 'veteran' actor was a real-life U.S. Army Ranger and the other, whose career has spanned decades after his start as a child actor in Hollywood, was a star on the popular 1987-90 TV series, 'Tour of Duty,' which followed a U.S. Army unit in Vietnam.That juxtaposition aside, both LA residents Tim Abell and Tony Becker, 'young guys' despite their combined nearly 90 years of experience in film and TV productions worldwide, have been named to the cast of Collective Development Incorporated's next feature film, the drama/character study, 'MBF' (Man's Best Friend).And the other common denominator for this film - that follows wounded Iraq War Marine Corps veteran and K-9 handler, 'Paul Landings' (DJ Perry), who struggles with adjustment in his small home town - is that Mr. Abell and Mr. Becker will be reunited with some of the CDI 'Tribe.'In 2005, Mr. Abell (who will play 'Robert Landings,' Paul's father) starred along with David Carradine and Wes Studi in Arizona-filmed western 'Miracle at Sage Creek.' Mr. Perry (also the writer-producer of 'MBF') and Anthony Hornus ('MBF' Director-producer)had supporting actor roles opposite him.In 2007 in North Carolina, Mr. Becker (who will play Sheriff Hal Rogers), portrayed Deputy Tuck in the CDI production, 'Dean Teaster's Ghost Town,' in which Mr. Perry and Mr. Hornus were actors-producers."I'm beyond honored that these two amazing actors and friends will be helping us to tell our story with integrity and honesty." - DJ PerryA man of many talents (writer, cook, actor, producer, voice over artist, hunter, fisherman, martial artist), Mr. Abell, a Maryland/Virginia native, joined the Army at age 17. He quickly rose thru the ranks, starting with AIT, Airborne School and Ranger School at Ft. Benning, GA. He served with the 2nd Ranger Battalion, Ft. Lewis, Wash., and 75th Ranger Regiment, concluding his 5-years of service assigned to the 3rd U.S. Infantry ('The Old Guard') Caisson Platoon in Washington, DC.Following college at the U of Maryland, where Mr. Abell taught wcj ballroom dancing at Arthur Murray Dance Studio to support his studies in theater and dramatic arts, he made the move to LA.Having been in more than 80 films to date, his big break came in 1997 when mega-producer Jerry Bruckheimer cast him as Marine sniper 'Benny Ray Riddle' in the TV series, 'Soldier of Fortune.'Mr. Abell has gone on to guest star on TV shows from JAG, CSI: New York and CSI: Miami, to Criminal Minds, NCIS and Sons of Anarchy. He also hosted 'Grateful Nation' for The Outdoor Channel. The unscripted outdoor adventure series goes into the hunting fields of America with disabled veterans.He's worked with many of Hollywood's biggest stars in TV and film, but as an Army veteran, one of Mr. Abell's memorable featured roles, an intelligence officer, was opposite Mel Gibson and Sam Elliott in 2002's Vietnam War epic, 'We Were Soldiers.'Mr. Becker, born and raised in LA, also has a storied career. His parents are Pasadena Playhouse alums, Kenneth Becker (who had the first on-screen fight with Elvis Presley in 'Loving You') and Patti Kane (who was Sandra Dee's best friend in the original 'Gidget').His first principal TV role as an 11-year-old was playing Mark Hamill's little brother in 'The Texas Wheelers,' produced by Mary Tyler Moore Productions. That opportunity led to a long list of recurring roles with huge stars of the big and little screens. American classics like 'Little House On the Prairie' with Michael Landon, 'The Waltons' with Ralph Waite and Richard Thomas and others. Guest starring TV roles have included shows from 'Marcus Welby, M.D.', 'Lou Grant,' 'Knots Landing,' M*A*S*H and 'Matlock' to the more recent 'Justified,' with Timothy Olyphant and Walton Coggins.Mr. Becker's most well-known principal TV series role came as U.S. Army Sp4 Danny Percell in 'Tour of Tour,' alongside another CDI alum, actor Terence Knox (Sgt. 'Zeke' Anderson). The series ran for four years ('87-'90) and enjoyed huge audience ratings as one of the first TV series' realistically reliving stories of soldiers who served in the Vietnam War.Mr. Becker, like Mr. Abell, is also a writer, producer, director, sportsman, who has a love for the outdoors. He produced his own TV shows, 'Four Wheeler TV' and ' Big Truck Challenge.''MBF,' an engaging tale that shows the parallels between the treatment of wounded military veterans and 'last chance' animal shelter dogs, will film entirely in Michigan and is slated to be distributed by Bridgestone Multimedia Group.Follow us on Facebook