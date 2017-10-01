 
Industry News





Mighty Eighth Announces New President and CEO

 
 
Scott Loehr
Scott Loehr
 
POOLER, Ga. - Oct. 6, 2017 - PRLog -- The National Museum of the Mighty Eighth Air Force is pleased to announce the appointment of Scott W. Loehr as President and CEO. Scott will succeed Henry Skipper who announced his intended retirement earlier this year after over nine successful and meaningful years as head of the Mighty Eighth. As CEO, Loehr will be responsible for ensuring the stories of the heroes of the Eighth will not only continue to be told but will also be introduced to new generations.

Scott Loehr brings more than thirty years of experience leading cultural organizations, particularly public-history agencies, to the National Museum of the Mighty Eighth Air Force.  He most recently served as CEO of the Delaware Historical Society, where he led a successful multi-million-dollar capital campaign and introduced several new exhibitions and education programs on wcj Delaware history.

"I am honored to be given the opportunity to serve as the National Museum of the Mighty Eighth Air Force's next President and CEO. The museum's mission is so important, so compelling, and I look forward to working with the board, staff and constituents to engage more and more people with the Mighty Eighth history," stated Loehr.

A native Floridian, Loehr holds a B.A. in history from Florida State University and earned an M.A. in History, with concentrations in Museum Studies and Historic Preservation, from Colorado State University. He and his wife, Deborah, will be relocating to the Savannah area in the next two months. Loehr will assume his new position in early December.

About the National Museum of the Mighty Eighth Air Force

The Mighty Eighth Air Force Museum preserves for all Americans the stories of courage, character and patriotism displayed by the men and women of the Eighth Air force from World War II to the present.

The Museum treasures and teaches these values for all generations.

The Mighty Eighth Air force Museum's vision is to sustain our cultural heritage, support lifelong character education, and to be a center of community engagement.

http://www.mightyeighth.org
Source:
