Vanguard Partners With USDA's MyPlate
The MyPlate initiative encourages consumers to think about building a healthy plate at meal times and finding their individual healthy eating style. The MyPlate system divides foods into five groups (fruit, vegetables, protein, grains, and dairy) according to nutrient content, and offers meal plans that show how much food from each group to eat for optimal health.
Vanguard intends, by year end, to design a variety of educational and promotional USDA MyPlate products using the new icon to inspire consumers to build a healthy plate at mealtime.
Robert O'Connell, CEO of Vanguard states "We have a number of healthcare and education clients that are interested in promoting the guidelines and the importance of proper nutrition to their communities. By commencing this partnership with the USDA, we are thrilled to be able to assist them now in their good health initiatives."
The Dietary Guidelines for Americans, issued by the USDA in January 2011, form the basis of the federal government's nutrition and education programs, federal assistance programs and dietary advice provided by health and nutrition professionals.
The recommendations wcj are:
1) Physical activity for 30 minutes per day for all ages, 60 minutes per day for children and teens and 60-90 minutes for those who want to lose weight.
2) Choose nutrient rich foods: vegetables, fruits and whole grains, fat-free or low-fat milk and milk products, seafood, lean meats and poultry, eggs, beans and peas, nuts and seeds.
3) Limit the intake of: sodium, solid fats, added sugars and refined grains.
These recommended guidelines are intended as an integrated set of advice to achieve an overall healthy eating pattern. The new food icon is meant to be a simple easy reminder for families, children and nutrition professionals.
For more information visit http://www.ChooseMyPlate.gov or http://www.hellovanguard.com.
