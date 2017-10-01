News By Tag
Women in Business Question the Peggy Olson Effect
Was Madmen's Peggy Olson her own worst enemy? In the iconic TV series, set in Madison Avenue's advertising world from the early 60s to early 70s, it is Peggy who encapsulates the advances for women in business, and the pitfalls.
With this in mind, Melinda Beckett-Hughes, from Ayuda, gave a masterclass at Manchester's Business Sorority event, entitled Career Tactics for Success. It was aimed at those career-savvy women who are Peggy's successors in the business world.
What Has Changed, and What Hasn't?
Melinda's talk focused on certain key areas that impact on the lives of women in business.
"I'm asking what has changed since Peggy Olson's era of deeply-ingrained sexism and how that affects women's success in business because there's still a sense that if a woman is seen to be successful, and assertive, this somehow makes her abrasive."
Melinda also looked at what playing by the rules involves, including the ethics of advancement, and what the best tactics for women are.
As an executive coach specialising in change management, Melinda helps people transform their lives, on a business and a personal level.
Career Tactics
"This wasn't a critique or protest at the position that women find themselves in, but rather a practical look at how career-savvy women can develop and use certain skills in the workplace," Melinda explains.
These include:
• using emotional intelligence
• how to be assertive
• reading other people's body language and the visual clues they give off
• navigating successfully through, and around, office politics.
"Women must define their own most effective behaviours and strategies in the workplace," says Melinda, "and learn how to not just survive, but thrive, in sometimes hostile environments."
"I want women in business to have the essential communication skills they need to advance their careers," Melinda states. "The roles of female workers, and their expectations, have changed."
The Business Sorority
Heather Gray, founder of The Business Sorority
"The Business Sorority is a business group for women who are climbing the career ladder," explains Heather. "Our aims are to provide members with the skills and support they need to achieve success in leadership. It brings like-minded women together who are at similar stages in their business careers, helping them to help each other achieve their ambitions."
"The Business Sorority combines ambition with mutual support and inspirational thoughts and ideas. Melinda's experience and her invaluable presentation reinforced that message," Heather continues.
"We want our members to be able to celebrate their successes together," concludes Heather.
About Ayuda
The Ayuda philosophy is to be genuinely helpful in supporting people and businesses through change and transition.
This means taking a very personal approach to business mentoring, executive coaching and life turnaround services. Ayuda also have a residential retreat for individuals and groups.
For more information, call 0800 612 2611 or visit http://www.ayuda-
