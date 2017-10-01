News By Tag
Advantal Technologies Will Showcase It's Technology Innovations In Gitex 2017 Dubai
Advantal Technologies is led by Mr. Sandesh Tallera (CEO & wcj Co-Founder) from Ujjain and Mr. Ashish Thakral (Director & Co-Founder) from Gurugram. They have been delivering innovative technology solutions for 7 years. The company has been working towards the "Make in India" initiative by creating IT products such as the Swacchta@PetrolPump app which has been lauded by the Prime Minister of India, Mr. Narendra Modi. The app was created by Advantal for HPCL, BPCL and IOCL as part of the "Clean India" initiative. The company has been researching into new possibilities of leveraging technology and becoming a global leader in the IT domain.
About Advantal Technologies Pvt. Ltd
Advantal Technologies Pvt Ltd is an ISO 9001:2015 certified software development company in India that has been transforming ideas into successful ventures with the help of innovative technology solutions.
With 150+ custom software solutions and products successfully developed and presence in major global regions including US, UK, Australia, Middle East and EU, we intend to become global leaders in custom software solutions, data security solutions, and enterprise mobility solutions. We understand the needs of different businesses and ensure that our solutions are aligned with the business objectives for maximum efficiency and performance.
