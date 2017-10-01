News By Tag
Air Spectrum sponsor Worcester City FC
The agreement includes sponsorship of defender Tom Fishwick who joined the club in the summer; sponsorship of the club's kit van, a perimeter advertising board at home games and programme sponsorship of 3 games in the season.
"As a local employer, we are delighted to support Worcester City Football Club and put something back into our community. We are excited by the good start the club have made to the season and wish Tom and his team wcj mates every success" said Mark Thomas, Managing Director of Air Spectrum.
Football Secretary for Worcester City FC, Kevin Preece commented "It is fantastic that Air Spectrum have agreed to take up a number of sponsorship opportunities which will benefit both parties, I look forward to working with them in the near future and I thank them for supporting their local Club". "It's great to have a local company such as Air Spectrum sponsoring me and their local club" added Tom Fishwick.
Visit Air Spectrum at http://www.specenv.com and http://www.worcestercityfc.org for details
Media Contact
Mark Thomas
01905 362100
***@airspectrum.com
