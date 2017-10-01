 
Industry News





October 2017
Algoworks Featured as a Top Development Company in India on Clutch

Algoworks made it to the list of Top Development Companies that was curated by Clutch, a prominently recognized B2B research firms.
 
 
NOIDA, India - Oct. 6, 2017 - PRLog -- In the recently published results of their annual research highlighting leading development companies in India, Clutch featured Algoworks in the top of four of Clutch's research categories: Top App Developers in India, Top Android App Developers in India, Top iPhone Developers in India, and Top App Developers in Delhi. Algoworks is a dedicated company that provides clients with software development services in the IT sector globally for the last decade.

Clutch is a ratings and reviews firm based in Washington, D.C., covering development companies around the world. Their research methodology evaluates companies based on their market presence, ability to deliver, and more. The most important piece of Clutch's research is their client reviews – analysts speak directly with each company's clients to conduct reference interviews, which in turn verify a company's work.

Algoworks' Clutch profile features 16 5-star reviews.The Directors of the company are excited about their inclusion in the list of top developers. Mr. Rachit Agarwal, Co-Founder and Director of Algoworks was quoted as saying, "We are glad to be included in research that highlights many of the top developers around. It is not easy to deliver at the highest standards but we are definitely looking forward to being included in Clutch's researched top firm list again next year!".

Algoworks' clients continuously provide them with praise on Clutch. Below are some excerpts from their most recent reviews:

"The wcj resources were absolutely committed, and not afraid to learn new things. There were no moments when they said something was difficult, or that there was no value in learning it. Algoworks was committed to the tasks and the learning process."

"We relied on them for recommendations on platform and technologies. They were able to answer all of these questions and make suggestions guiding key project decisions."

"All project deadlines were met. They were very courteous and professional. They educated me and actively involved me every step on the way."

About Algoworks: Algoworks operates chiefly in the United States from their California Office besides having a good hold on the European and Asian markets. Headquartered in India, the decade old B2B IT service firm has expertise in key areas of Mobility, Salesforce, Business Intelligence, DevOps and ECM including Software Product Engineering. For more information, visit:http://www.algoworks.com

Click to Share