Italian electro swing singer Stephy Nessy wants a New Pair of Shoes!
Stephy Nessy started his career as an electro swing singer with a modern rendition of the well-known Italian song Mambo Italiano . After her debut, she is now out with this powerful and cheerful original tune titled "Shoes". The video, which is available on her Vevo Channel, is derived from a 1934 cartoon and tells the story of Poor Cinderella.
"This version wcj of Cinderella is very electro swingy", says Stephy Nessy "besides, it suits me perfectly...."
The single, including radio edit and extended version, is out on label Maxy Sound and available to download or streaming. You can also visit stephy Nessy's website or follow her on Facebook.
Stephy Nessy is currently working on her first studio album and performing gigs all around Italy, other than that she is a nurse and she promises she will give everyone a good electroswing injection!!
Watch it on Vevo: https://www.youtube.com/
