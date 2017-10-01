 
News By Tag
* Electro Swing
* Stephy Nessy
* Shoes
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Music
* More Industries...
News By Location
* verona
  veneto
  Italy
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





October 2017
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
7654321


Italian electro swing singer Stephy Nessy wants a New Pair of Shoes!

 
 
Shoes by Stephy Nessy
Shoes by Stephy Nessy
VERONA, Italy - Oct. 6, 2017 - PRLog -- "Shoes" is the title of the new single by Stephy Nessy, produced by Max Titi. It's now available on digital stores and on Vevo.

Stephy Nessy started his career as an electro swing singer with a modern rendition of the well-known Italian song Mambo Italiano . After her debut, she is now out with this powerful and cheerful original tune titled "Shoes". The video, which is available on her Vevo Channel, is derived from a 1934 cartoon and tells the story of Poor Cinderella.

"This version wcj of Cinderella is very electro swingy", says Stephy Nessy "besides, it suits me perfectly...." she continues while giggling. The lyrics of this song are about the irresistible wish to have a new pair of shoes, which is common to every girl, as if a simple pair of shoes could make your dreams come true and help you find Mr. Right.
The single, including radio edit and extended version, is out on label Maxy Sound and available to download or streaming. You can also visit stephy Nessy's website or follow her on Facebook.

Stephy Nessy is currently working on her first studio album and performing gigs all around Italy, other than that she is a nurse and she promises she will give everyone a good electroswing injection!!

Watch it on Vevo: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M4KAElSVz3U

End
Source:
Email:***@maxysound.it
Posted By:***@maxysound.it Email Verified
Tags:Electro Swing, Stephy Nessy, Shoes
Industry:Music
Location:verona - veneto - Italy
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Maxy Sound News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Oct 06, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share