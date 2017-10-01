 
Industry News





October 2017
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
7654321


Car Models of Braidwood Expands Their Selection of Diecast Cars

 
 
BRAIDWOOD, Australia - Oct. 6, 2017 - PRLog -- Car Models of Braidwood has announced that they have expanded their selection of diecast cars both on their website and in their physical shop.  This expansion of diecast cars adds to the already gigantic selection of model cars that they have been offering customers for years now.

Diecast cars are scale models of many different models of actual cars.  These diecast model cars are scaled either 1:18 or 1:43, and the selection of cars that Car Models of Braidwood offers has something for everyone.  Diecast model cars are popular with racing fans, model car collectors, and classic car fans alike.

Car Models of Braidwood has been selling high-quality diecast model wcj cars in Braidwood in NSW for nearly two decades.  They are a name that is known in the business for providing a huge selection of all of the most popular brands at affordable prices.  Founded by Daniel Parsons eighteen years ago, the company is family owned and operated, providing their customers with excellent service in person and over the internet.  New and repeat customers have found their selection and service to be one of the best in the business, providing a selection of all of the top brands.

Collectors can check out the expanded selection of diecast cars online by visiting carmodels.com.au. Collectors who would prefer to visit the physical shop in person to get a good look at all of the cars in the collection can visit its location at Shop 4, The Village Terrace, Batemans Bay Rd, Braidwood, NSW or their website here https://www.carmodels.com.au.  To contact the company directly, collectors should feel free to visit their website to send an email.Car Models of Braidwood can also be reached by phone by dialing (02) 4842 1122.  The shop is open from 9 AM to 5 PM on every day except for Thursday.

Car Models of Braidwood
Source:Car Models of Braidwood
