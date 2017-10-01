News By Tag
Elisiontec Launched a Range of Simple to Advanced VICIDial Modules and Customization Service
Elisiontec has a team of VICIDial experts. To benefit VICIDial: Contact center users with their expertise, Elision Technolab LLP has introduced a range of advanced VICIDial modules along with customization and custom development services.
Elision Technolab LLP has a team of VICIDial experts who has hands on skills in the stated contact center solution. By using this expertise, they have developed a range of unique VICIDial modules which can improve the working model of a call center, customer care center and customer support centers. Furthermore, these modules will add those missing features of the stated open source call center software, which are required as demand of dynamic business or consumer nature.
"VICIDial has been one of the most popular open source solutions since its inception. In fact, this is the only popular contact center solution which is open source. It offers almost all simple to advanced feature to a call center or customer support center for their routine work. However, there can be a few advanced requirements or a few required features to support day to day work of a call center or a customer support center which are missing in the original VICIDial: Call Center Software. To provide this additional functionality we have developed a range of features which can be integrated into an existing VICIDial solution to enhance the functionality and add additional features in it.", stated the spokesperson of Elision Technolab LLP.
Below is the list of offered VICIDial custom modules developed by Elisiontec and can be integrated to add additional features and functionality in the stated open source contact center solution:
- SMS Module
- Email Module
- Survey Module
- Soundboard Module
- Custom Billing Module
- Disposition Bucket (Automated Disposition messages to be chosen from to make the agent's work of addition disposition easier and faster)
- Sticky Agent (To route wcj call to same agent a customer talked with last time or on frequent basis)
- Custom recording module
- Advanced Security module (Provides software to server level security)
- Graphics Reports
According to the added details by the spokesperson of the company along with these custom modules, the company will also provide VICIDial customization and custom module development services to meet the dynamic needs of their customers and prospects. The company is the proud leader of a team of Expert VICIDial developers who can develop any kind of simple to advanced module or application in VICIDial. Along with these services, Elision Technolab LLP also offers VICIDial support and dedicated VICIDial developer hiring models to benefit their customers across the globe.
To know more about the offered custom VICIDial modules from Elision Technolab LLP, feel free to visit http://www.elisiontec.com/
