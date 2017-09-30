 
LGBTQ Church in PB Gardens to Share Proceeds from LA CAGE AUX FOLLES Preview with Relief Efforts

 
 
Michael Ursua and Larry Alexander
Michael Ursua and Larry Alexander
 
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. - Oct. 5, 2017 - PRLog -- Metropolitan Community Church of the Palm Beaches to Donate 50 Percent of Funds Raised at Preview Performance of LA CAGE AUX FOLLES to Relief Efforts in Mexico & Puerto Rico

The October 5 Preview of Multiple Tony Award-Winning Musical from MNM Productions is at the Kravis Center's Rinker Playhouse, October 6-22

(Palm Beach Gardens, FL – September 25, 2017) Rev. Dr. Lea Brown, Senior Pastor at the Metropolitan Community Church of the Palm Beaches (MCCPB), today announced that the church which serves South Florida's LGBTQ community, would donate half of all funds raised at the upcoming Preview Performance of LA CAGE AUX FOLLES to relief efforts in Mexico and Puerto Rico.

"In the wake of the devastation caused by both Hurricane Maria and the earthquakes in Mexico, MCCPB is taking action to help those in need. We have decided to share 50 percent of all the proceeds to our church from MNM's benefit performance of LA CAGE AUX FOLLES," says Rev. Brown. "These funds will be given to the Disaster Relief Fund of the denomination of Metropolitan Community Churches, which will be sent specifically to provide aid in Puerto Rico and Mexico."

Lupita Hollywood and Pepper Monroe are serving as Honorary Co-Chairs of MCCPB's Preview Performance of LA CAGE AUX FOLLES.

For members and friends of MCCPB, tickets to the preview performance of LA CAGE AUX FOLLES are $35 each and are now available for purchase at the Kravis Center box office, 701 Okeechobee Blvd. in West Palm Beach; by phone at 561.832.7469; or online through the Kravis Center's official website at https://max.Kravis.org/live/presale.php (just use the password MCCPB2017).

About LA CAGE AUX FOLLES:

A multiple Tony Award winner for Best Musical, Best Score, Best Revival and more, LA CAGE AUX FOLLES will feature a cast of more than 20 stellar performers, many of whom are veterans of previous shows from MNM Productions.

Albin and George, the two lead characters in LA CAGE AUX FOLLES will be played by Michael Ursua and Larry Alexander. Also appearing in the show are Aaron Bower, Clay Cartland, AJ Cola, JR Coley, Jinon Deeb, Rebecca Diaz, Patti Gardner, Kimmi Johnson, Alex Jorth, Peter Librach, Rio Peterson, Christie Rohr, Ashley Rubin, Troy Stanley, Keagan Tanner, Pierre Tannous, Frank Vomero and Elijah Word.

Kimberly Dawn Smith, who directed and choreographed A Chorus Line, Hair and Monty Python's Spamalot, and the choreographer of The World Goes 'Round and Company, will helm LA CAGE AUX FOLLES, with the award-winning Paul Reekie returning as musical director, as he has done for all previous MNM productions. Legends Radio 100.3FM is the official broadcast partner for LA CAGE AUX FOLLES.

The final show this year from MNM Productions will be LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS, which is being co-presented by the Kravis Center (December 1-17).

About MNM Productions:

This production company is the latest venture by two experienced theatrical producers and arts consultants: Marcie Gorman-Althof and Michael Lifshitz. The rising theatrical company has so far produced six major musical productions (A Chorus Line, Side by Side by Sondheim, Hair, The World Goes 'Round, Monty Python's Spamalot and Company), five of which received "recommended" status for Carbonell Awards; two (Side by Side by Sondheim and The World Goes 'Round) received nominations for Best Ensemble, with the latter show recently winning the prestigious award. In addition, MNM Productions received The Silver Palm Awards for Outstanding New Theatre Company and Outstanding Ensemble for The World Goes 'Round, while Paul Reekie was named Outstanding Musical Director for The World Goes 'Round and Hair.

About the Metropolitan Community Church of the Palm Beaches:

According to the church's mission statement, "MCC of wcj the Palm Beaches is a joy-filled, justice-centered Christian community of love, vibrant worship and spiritual discovery where all God's people are supported as we become fully alive."

"For 36 years now, the Metropolitan Community Church of the Palm Beaches has been both a bulwark of strength and a source of solace and support for South Florida's lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgendered and questioning communities," says Rev. Dr. Lea Brown, the church's senior pastor.

"We are on a bold mission to transform hearts, lives and history," she adds. "Just as Jesus did, we take very seriously our calling to do justice, show kindness and live humbly with God."

Located since 2000 at 4857 Northlake Blvd. in Palm Beach Gardens, MCCPB offers Sunday worship at 10:30 a.m., with childcare provided for children 5 and under along with Children's Church for ages 6 - 10. Because the church is made up of people from both Protestant and Catholic backgrounds, elements of the services reflect both traditions, including scripture readings, hymns and contemporary music, prayer and a communion table that is open to everyone.

For more information about the Metropolitan Community Church, which is located at 4857 Northlake Blvd. in Palm Beach Gardens, please call 561-775-5900 or visit www.mccpalmbeach.org.

Available for Interview:

Rev. Dr. Lea Brown, Senior Pastor

Metropolitan Community Church of the Palm Beaches

561.775.5900

lea@mccpb.org

Michael Lifshitz

MNM Productions

561.722.4258

MNMProds@gmail.com

Media Contact:

Gary Schweikhart

PR-BS, Inc.

561.756.4298

gary@pr-bs.net
Source:PR-BS Inc.
Email:***@aol.com Email Verified
