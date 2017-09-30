News By Tag
New Interactive Map Reveals the 10 Most Dangerous Streets in Montgomery County, PA
Solnick & Associates, LLC identifies the most commonly traveled roads prone to accidents and fatalities
"We believe that when drivers know better, they can do better," stated attorney Jay Solnick. "By identifying the streets most prone to accidents, it's our hope that it will encourage drivers to be more vigilant behind the wheel and mindful of their surroundings."
According to the data, North Gulph Road in King of Prussia ranks #1 for having the most accidents—28 total. Of that number, 11 resulted in injuries. Fortunately, there were no fatalities. Coming in 10th place for having the fewest accidents is Easton Road in Horsham. Out of the 18 accidents reported, four resulted in injuries. There were no fatalities.
"The majority of accidents that occur behind the wheel are a result of human area. Even if you think you're the greatest driver in the world, it's critical to be cautious of other drivers around you who may be less experienced or even reckless. Defensive driving is key to safety."
In 2016, there were 129,395 reportable traffic crashes in Pennsylvania, according to PennDOT. These crashes claimed the lives of 1,188 people and injured another 82,971 people. To add some perspective, the 2016 total of reportable traffic crashes is the thirteenth lowest total since 1950 when 113,748 crashes were reported.
"We are happy to see that traffic accidents appear to be on the decline wcj throughout our state. Thankfully, the vast majority of crashes on our roadways are not fatal," stated Solnick. "Stay clear of distractions, pay attention to your surroundings, don't drive too fast for conditions—these are just a few of the things we can all do to reduce the chance of an accident and keep our roads safe."
To view the interactive map, click here (https://www.solnicklawyers.com/
About Solnick & Associates, LLC: The longtime law firm serves workers compensation, personal injury and disability clients across PA, NJ and in the Greater Philadelphia area. At Philadelphia's Solnick & Associates, LLC, client satisfaction is their top priority.To learn more, visit: www.solnicklawyers.com.
