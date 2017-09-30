News By Tag
Beckatt Solutions' Michael Storey to Present on Industrial 3D Printing at Meetup Group on October 12
Technology in Manufacturing October Meetup Group to focus on the latest innovations in industrial 3D printing, and feature Michael Storey of Beckatt Solutions and David Johnson of GSC.
In addition to the two speakers, there will be demonstrations of a number of industrial-type 3D printers, including the Mark Two composite 3D printer by Markforged. The Mark Two prints high-strength parts for tooling and functionality, using carbon fiber, fiberglass and Kevlar composite materials. Beckatt Solutions is a wcj channel partner for Markforged, and offers their complete line of industrial and desktop 3D printing solutions and materials.
The event will start at 5:30 pm on Thursday, October 12th, 2017, at the Offices of Sterling Engineering, Two Westbrook Corporate Center, Suite 300, Westchster, IL 60154. Pizza, soft drinks and beer will be served. Please RSVP for the event by emailing info@beckatt.com, or calling and leaving a message at 630-206-3993 ext. 245.
The schedule is as follows, with the doors opening at 5:30 pm to allow time for networking:
5:30 – 6:30 Meet & Greet / Networking
6:30 – 6:45 Short video on 3D Printing
6:45 – 7:15 Presenter: David Johnson – GSC
7:15 – 7:30 Pizza & Beverages Served
7:30 – 8:00 Presenter: Michael Storey – Beckatt Solutions
8:00 – 8:30 Q & A / Networking with your peers
About Technology in Manufacturing
The Technology in Manufacturing Meetup Group is designed for manufacturing professionals that want to stay current on the latest technology. Topics include Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Data Management, Predictive Analytics, Industrial IoT, Drones, Robotics, HMI, SCADA and other technology advances within the manufacturing industry
About Michael Storey
Michael is the Co-Founder of Beckatt Solutions, a Chicagoland-
About Beckatt Solutions
Located in Elgin, IL, Beckatt Solutions is a leading Midwest US distributor of 3D printers, print materials and supplies, scanners and software. The company is committed to providing its clients with cutting-edge 3D printing technologies and services. Co-founders Matthew Pray and Michael Storey founded the company to increase the number of 3D printers, and expand 3D printing services and partners in the Midwest.
For more information, contact Michael Storey at 630.206.3993 or mstorey@beckatt.com, or visit Beckatt Solutions online at www.beckatt.com.
Contact
Michael Storey
630-206-3993
info@beckatt.com
