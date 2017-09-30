 
Industry News





Beckatt Solutions' Michael Storey to Present on Industrial 3D Printing at Meetup Group on October 12

Technology in Manufacturing October Meetup Group to focus on the latest innovations in industrial 3D printing, and feature Michael Storey of Beckatt Solutions and David Johnson of GSC.
 
 
WESTCHESTER, Ill. - Oct. 5, 2017 - PRLog -- Michael Storey, co-founder and Managing Partner of Beckatt Solutions, a Chicagoland-based 3D printer distributor, will present on the latest innovations in industrial 3D printing at the Technology in Manufacturing Meetup Group on Thursday, October 12th, 2017, at 6:00 pm. Michael is one of two industry experts who will speak to the advances and latest innovations in 3D printing, specifically as it relates to manufacturing and industry. From the website of the Technology in Manufacturing Meetup Group: "3D printing is quickly becoming a serious and established tool in the manufacturing industry. From design and prototyping to customization and even mass production, the technology is gaining adoption due to its improvements in capabilities and the falling costs of equipment." David Johnson, a mechanical engineer with GSC, will also speak on industrial 3D printing. GSC has locations in Wisconsin and Illinois.

In addition to the two speakers, there will be demonstrations of a number of industrial-type 3D printers, including the Mark Two composite 3D printer by Markforged. The Mark Two prints high-strength parts for tooling and functionality, using carbon fiber, fiberglass and Kevlar composite materials. Beckatt Solutions is a wcj channel partner for Markforged, and offers their complete line of industrial and desktop 3D printing solutions and materials.

The event will start at 5:30 pm on Thursday, October 12th, 2017, at the Offices of Sterling Engineering, Two Westbrook Corporate Center, Suite 300, Westchster, IL 60154. Pizza, soft drinks and beer will be served. Please RSVP for the event by emailing info@beckatt.com, or calling and leaving a message at 630-206-3993 ext. 245.

The schedule is as follows, with the doors opening at 5:30 pm to allow time for networking:

5:30 – 6:30 Meet & Greet / Networking
6:30 – 6:45 Short video on 3D Printing
6:45 – 7:15 Presenter: David Johnson – GSC
7:15 – 7:30 Pizza & Beverages Served
7:30 – 8:00 Presenter: Michael Storey – Beckatt Solutions
8:00 – 8:30 Q & A / Networking with your peers

About Technology in Manufacturing

The Technology in Manufacturing Meetup Group is designed for manufacturing professionals that want to stay current on the latest technology. Topics include Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Data Management, Predictive Analytics, Industrial IoT, Drones, Robotics, HMI, SCADA and other technology advances within the manufacturing industry

About Michael Storey

Michael is the Co-Founder of Beckatt Solutions, a Chicagoland-based company that specializes in additive manufacturing, and 3D printing technologies. With his passion for innovation and early adoption, Michael works with industry leaders to provide answers to unique prototyping and design problems. Michael has worked in 3D printing for four years, and has spent that time learning the industry, the machines and the people.

About Beckatt Solutions

Located in Elgin, IL, Beckatt Solutions is a leading Midwest US distributor of 3D printers, print materials and supplies, scanners and software. The company is committed to providing its clients with cutting-edge 3D printing technologies and services. Co-founders Matthew Pray and Michael Storey founded the company to increase the number of 3D printers, and expand 3D printing services and partners in the Midwest.

For more information, contact Michael Storey at 630.206.3993 or mstorey@beckatt.com, or visit Beckatt Solutions online at www.beckatt.com.

Contact
Michael Storey
630-206-3993
info@beckatt.com
