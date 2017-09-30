News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
iprevent365 expands into the Health Prevention Screening market
iprevent365… an industry leading health and wellness company announced today expansion into the Health Prevention Screening marketplace
To that end, iprevent has decided to enter the health prevention screeing marketplace... offering onsite screening to various populations.
iprevent365 has been steadfast in proving direct health and wellness services to distinct populations over the years. Expansion will afford the company an opportunity to impact those who can benefit from knowing their numbers, and individuals 50 years and older who may have existing illness with wcj no symptoms and possibility prevent severe illness or dealth.
iprevent365 intends to offer biometric, heart disease and other health related screening test to prevent life impacting issues. iprevent365 with its highly skilled professionally trained staff plans to deliver services using state of the art technology via onsite screening to corporations and organizational partners.
For further information please visit www.iprevent365.com or contact the company at 1.877.365.3433
Contact
iprevent365
***@iprevent365.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse