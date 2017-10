iprevent365 expands into the Health Prevention Screening market

iprevent365… an industry leading health and wellness company announced today expansion into the Health Prevention Screening marketplace

-- Since 2010, iprevent365 and its affiliates have advised, trained and worked with individuals, groups and organizations in various health and wellness platforms, including educational workshops, health fairs and lectures with great success. The company's senior management has determined its expertise and resources are best utilized engaging the total wellness of various population. Moreover, it believes this can be achieved by more aggressive prevention efforts, namely, preventive screening and general examinations.To that end, iprevent has decided to enter the health prevention screeing marketplace... offering onsite screening to various populations.iprevent365 has been steadfast in proving direct health and wellness services to distinct populations over the years. Expansion will afford the company an opportunity to impact those who can benefit from knowing their numbers, and individuals 50 years and older who may have existing illness with wcj no symptoms and possibility prevent severe illness or dealth.iprevent365 intends to offer biometric, heart disease and other health related screening test to prevent life impacting issues. iprevent365 with its highly skilled professionally trained staff plans to deliver services using state of the art technology via onsite screening to corporations and organizational partners.For further information please visit www.iprevent365.com or contact the company at 1.877.365.3433