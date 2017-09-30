News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Winners of Mobile-Tech Hackathon hosted at Google Launchpad
1) – Augmented Reality: Arturo San Vicente, is working on HyperSight to launch virtual Auto Dealer Showroom leveraging (SaaS / Augmented Reality / Artificial Intelligence)
2) – Ed-Tech: Jonathan Kim is building a solution to help boot camp grads manage their heap of applications in the job search and allow boot camp the ability to manage the massive pains of collecting and analyzing their boot camp grads' outcome data and metrics. The team are based in SF Bay Area led by Jonathan who is a recent graduate from Reed College with wcj a BA in Psychology, worked previously in various role within the education space and earned several past awards, including "Most Likely to Go Viral" at Amazon's Lightsail Hackathon. Read more about the founder at Linkedin.com /in/jykim16.
3) – DigitalTech: Alex Guevarais building a mobile app for homecare businesses that allows the families of clients to see live status updates from caregivers. The team are based in greater New York City Area led by Alex who is a recent graduate from Oberlin College, worked previously in various role within the tech space and earned several past awards, including "2017 Capgemini Millennial Disrupt Hackathon" 2nd Place (Work/Life Balance). Read more about the founder at Linkedin.com in/alex-guevara-
OneTraction's On-Demand Innovation disruptive approach focus on guided execution where founders contribute incrementally on a weekly basis in building their business "not just funding" by taking startups through the stages of building a product with validated market fit, gaining traction, and obtaining angel round financing. They offer their program both virtually and through partner's office space in Silicon Valley, located few minutes from Stanford University campus and Sand Hill Road Top Venture Capitalists. Their unique approach extends to startups not just on-site but globally. Active startups are located across the United States, Canada, Europe, Latin America, Africa, Asia and MENA.
About US: OneTraction' in-house team is comprised of startup experts with multiple successful exits. They hail from top schools including Harvard, Stanford and MIT, along their mentor network of nearly 300 experts from across the United States, Canada, EU and Asia which is the largest Ivy school educated mentors network offered by any accelerator in Silicon Valley and raised or invested over a combined $1 Billion dollars. OneTraction was the first in Silicon Valley to disrupt the accelerator model by adapting dual program delivery as Onsite and Virtual (recently followed by leading accelerators including Y. Combinator), along access to the largest global batch of startups with disruptive technology highly sought by Global Fortune 500 investors.
Media Contact: please use the contact us link from our home page: https://www.onetraction.vc
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse