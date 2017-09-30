 
News By Tag
* Ade2017
* Housemusic
* Concert
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Music
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Amsterdam
  Amsterdam
  Netherlands
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





October 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
654321
September 2017
30

EJR Radio and Club NL cohosts Legendary Talent at Amsterdam Dance Event

EJR Radio and Club NL co hosts event at Amsterdam Dance Event with a live broadcast featuring legendary deejays and vocalist with headliner Deejay Todd Terry.
 
AMSTERDAM, Netherlands - Oct. 5, 2017 - PRLog -- EJR Radio - Music In motion based in Amsterdam, The Netherlands announced a new show at Amsterdam Dance Event at Club NL in Amsterdam. The show will feature live deejay / producers and vocalists and will take place October 18, 2017

A collaboration with Club NL, EJR Radio will live stream the event in real time through its four year old digital platform, EJR Radio. Performers featured include, Todd Terry, MING, Terri B!, Jolyon Petch, Eric Redd, FENIX and local talent Baas Boven Baas, Georgio Weiss with Project 89. Carrillo Music based wcj in the USA is the Exclusive Radio Sponsor for the event.

The event is an official ADE event and will take place on October 18, 2017 beginning at 11:00 pm.

EJR Radio - Music In Motion is based in Amsterdam, The Netherlands and is owned by Deejay Ap Stooker. EJR Radio is a platform for housemusic and electronic dance music deejays, vocalists and producers from around the world and live streams a roster of over 50 from over 10 countries.

Information can be found at http://www.ejrradio.com/

Contact
MIMAS Agency
mimasagency@gmail.com
***@gmail.com
End
Source:EJR Radio - Music In Motion
Email:***@gmail.com Email Verified
Tags:Ade2017, Housemusic, Concert
Industry:Music
Location:Amsterdam - Amsterdam - Netherlands
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Oct 05, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share