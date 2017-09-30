News By Tag
EJR Radio and Club NL cohosts Legendary Talent at Amsterdam Dance Event
EJR Radio and Club NL co hosts event at Amsterdam Dance Event with a live broadcast featuring legendary deejays and vocalist with headliner Deejay Todd Terry.
A collaboration with Club NL, EJR Radio will live stream the event in real time through its four year old digital platform, EJR Radio. Performers featured include, Todd Terry, MING, Terri B!, Jolyon Petch, Eric Redd, FENIX and local talent Baas Boven Baas, Georgio Weiss with Project 89. Carrillo Music based wcj in the USA is the Exclusive Radio Sponsor for the event.
The event is an official ADE event and will take place on October 18, 2017 beginning at 11:00 pm.
EJR Radio - Music In Motion is based in Amsterdam, The Netherlands and is owned by Deejay Ap Stooker. EJR Radio is a platform for housemusic and electronic dance music deejays, vocalists and producers from around the world and live streams a roster of over 50 from over 10 countries.
Information can be found at http://www.ejrradio.com/
