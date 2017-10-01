News By Tag
U.S. Military Veterans Receive Healing Help With Holistic Treatments Through LA Fundraiser
Best-selling author and life coach Kurtis Lee Thomas is the keynote speaker, with Filippo Voltaggio, founder, producer and host at the Life Changes show as the master of ceremonies. Rounding out the line-up is contemporary trumpeter and singer David Longoria, actor and producer Mathew St. Patrick, former LAPD officer and Survivor TV show star Christina Coria and musician, singer, and crystal sound meditation leader Jeralyn Glass. Expected to attend is naturopathic doctor Dr. Peggy DeLong, actor and military man Dwayne Conyers, Captain and former marine Jonathan Pinto, Assistant LAPD Chief Beatrice Grimala, World War II veteran, author and documentary film subject Leon Cooper and honored guest Navy Seal Lew Knopp.
According to Valerie Heath, Founder and President, "We offer a safe and peaceful healing space by certified, licensed professionals at no cost to U.S. military veterans. The proceeds from our fundraiser go to providing free holistic and alternative recovery therapies to those traumatized by war."
The Veterans Thrive event will include a red carpet, silent auction, holistic products, booths and presentations by holistic health experts. Vendor ChagiT will be there providing their super antioxidant drink. Sponsors include SoCalGas, U.S. Bank, Mel's Diner and the Milwaukee Foundation.
"American military veterans return from war zones with physical, mental and emotional issues including post-traumatic stress syndrome (PTSD). At Heaven and Earth Oasis, we have success in restoring energy, wcj recovery and other issues through an array of alternative treatments,"
I've worked with military and veteran groups for 20 years and became aware that veterans need the most help to heal physically and emotionally. For this reason I was gripped by a determination to do something for them," she continues.
The Heaven and Earth Oasis 5th Annual Veterans Thrive event is currently open to the public. Ticket prices are $175; $200 at the door. $1,500 will provide a table of 10. Sponsor packages are $20,000 (Title); $10,000; and $1,000.
For further information, or to donate contact Heaven and Earth Oasis at www.HeavenandEarthOasis.org, or by calling 323-656-2267.
Heaven and Earth Oasis provides a complete array of customized holistic healing treatments by certified therapists free of charge to veterans to aid with their recovery.
Note to Media: Valerie Heath is available for interview. Contact Rhonda Rees Public Relations Company at 818-325-2089 or rhonda@rhondareespr.com or RReesPR@aol.com to make the arrangements.
