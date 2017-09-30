News By Tag
RFPIO Awarded by Portland Business Journal as Innovative Local Company
The honor is awarded to 15 local small businesses that provide a compelling product or service that demonstrates excellence in innovation, design, industry impact, efficiency and revenue growth. The Small Business Innovation Awards program is now in its fifth year.
RFPIO provides technology to streamline proposal management efforts by automating repetitive tasks, centralizing responses for RFPs and security questionnaires, and encouraging collaboration among key stakeholders.
The company joins 15 other local businesses as winners of the award. Earlier this year RFPIO was selected as the top proposal management software on G2 Crowd, a popular software review platform, based on user reviews from happy customers.
Ganesh Shankar, CEO at RFPIO, said, "I'm so happy to hear the news that we are one of the winners of this award. We have clients around the globe that have voted us a high performer in our segment, so it is further validation to be recognized at home. We are thrilled to be a part of the thriving tech community in Portland and are honored to be among our fellow winners."
Since RFPIO's launch, the response from clients and supporters has been overwhelmingly positive. On average, companies spend 20-40 hours on a single RFP response. With RFPIO's innovative technology, organizations are saving 40 to 50 percent on RFP response completion. This massive time and resource savings empowers teams to participate in more proposals, provide high quality responses and create additional revenue opportunities.
Portland Business Journal's Director of Events, Lexy Garbarino, said, "These awards are a celebration of entrepreneurship in the region. The companies we've chosen have cutting edge products and state-of-the-
We are bringing together investors and people who are interested in these products and services to help the award winners grow and gain exposure," she said. Garbarino added that the number of nominees had grown significantly from the previous year.
Winners will showcase their product or service and be honored at the awards ceremony on Wednesday 1 November 2017 at the Hilton Hotel in downtown Portland. Tickets are available to the general public on the Portland Business Journal's website (https://www.bizjournals.com/
For more information wcj on RFPIO's products and services you can reach them at +1-971-470-3112 or at info@rfpio.com (mailto:info@
About RFPIO:
RFPIO delivers revolutionary proposal management software that enhances collaboration and fosters a truly efficient response process. Bi-directional integrations with many popular solutions, along with an open API, allow teams to connect their favorite technologies while providing instant access to content. Built by a team that knows RFP response, RFPIO empowers teams to thrive. RFPIO works with many enterprise organizations, such as LinkedIn, Zoom Video, Tenable, DTI, and Vonage. For more information visit www.rfpio.com or follow @rfpioinc on Twitter.
About the Innovation Awards:
The Portland Business Journal's Small Business Innovation Awards has been an annual event since 2013. The awards are given to 15 local companies that offer products or services that demonstrate excellence in innovation, design, industry impact, efficiency and revenue growth. Winners will be honored at an awards ceremony on Wednesday 1 November 2017 at the Hilton Hotel in downtown Portland.
