October 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
654321
September 2017
30

Thriller Author Jason Stadtlander Book Launch at Barnes & Noble Saturday, October 6th

Meet thriller author Jason Stadtlander at the book launch and signing of THE STEEL VAN MAN at the North Shore Mall Barnes & Noble in Peabody, MA.
 
 
Jason Stadtlander
Jason Stadtlander
 
PEABODY, Mass. - Oct. 5, 2017 - PRLog -- Jason Stadtlander, author of the fiction anthology Ruins of the Mind, will be hosting his book launch and signing for The Steel Van Man on Friday, October 6, 2017 from 6PM to 8PM at Barnes & Noble (North Shore Mall, 210 Andover St, Peabody, MA).

Stadtlander's fiction thriller, The Steel Van Man (published by BHC Press), is centered in the small Massachusetts town of Swampscott, just north of Boston, where a serial killer is hunting its victims. Detective Stanley Devonshire is joined by his long-time friend Marblehead Detective Mark Brown, Massachusetts State Police Officer Joyce Chase and an imposing federal agent as they uncover a trail of evidence that appears to be almost a century old.

The Steel Van Man weaves a story of murder, secrets, and justice sought and is a "novel wcj [that] turns the crime/thriller genre on its head…an intriguing idea…" —Ignite Books

Stadtlander will be available from 6PM to 8PM to personally autograph copies. Books can sell out quickly. It is highly recommended that attendees preorder books. Please contact B&N at 978-573-3261 to reserve a copy today.

About Jason Stadtlander
A long time Swampscott resident, Jason is originally from Ohio and has had an affinity for writing since he wrote his first story in sixth grade. Since then, he has written more than two hundred short stories. In addition to his novels, Jason has published numerous articles and columns in newspapers and magazines, and is also a columnist at the Huffington Post. He enjoys connecting and philosophizing with his readers through book signings and speaking engagements. Learn more about Jason at jasonstadtlander.com.

About BHC Press
BHC Press is an alternative publisher of general fiction and nonfiction hardcover, trade, and ebooks for both YA and adults. The Steel Van Man is published under their mystery/thriller/suspense imprint Open Window.

To learn more about Jason Stadtlander and BHC Press, visit: http://www.bhcpress.com/

Contact
Joni Firestone/BHC Press
***@bhcpress.com
Source:
Email:***@bhcpress.com Email Verified
