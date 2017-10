Golden Gate Association of Health Underwriters Installs New Board

Cathy Little, President of the Golden Gate Association of Health Underwriters

Contact

Jonathan Greer

***@rockridgehealth.com Jonathan Greer

End

-- The Golden Gate Association of Health Underwriters (GGAHU), the Bay Area's trade association for health insurance agents, brokers and industry service providers, has elected its new Board of Directors for 2017-2018.Cathy Little, Principal Broker with Essential Exchange Insurance Services in Brentwood, CA, is the chapter's 2017-18 President. Little has over 15 years experience in the health insurance industry, and has operated her independent firm since 2011. Previously, Little worked for major national brokerage and insurance firms including UnitedHealth Group and USi."Local agents and brokers serve as a source of credible information about healthcare coverage that links the needs of citizens, business and policymakers to create a healthy, more fiscally responsible American healthcare system," Little said.President - Cathy LittlePresident-Elect & Retention Chair - Sue Wakamoto-LeePast President & Legislative Chair - Phil LeeSecretary wcj - John FisherTreasurer - Janine WilsonEducation & Programs Chair - Kenneth CokerMember-at-Large - Patrick BurnsNew Membership Chair - Pat HennessyCAHU-PAC & HUPAC Chair - Hazel BrightHospitality Chair - Maria LeimbachAwards Chair - Casey StratmeyerCommunications & Media Chair - Jonathan GreerGGAHU Foundation Chair - Linda Rose KoehlerGGAHU is the Bay Area chapter of the National Association of Health Underwriters (NAHU), which represents more than 100,000 professional health insurance agents and brokers who provide insurance for millions of Americans. For more information, please visit our web site at http://www.ggahu.org