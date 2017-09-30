News By Tag
Golden Gate Association of Health Underwriters Installs New Board
Cathy Little, Principal Broker with Essential Exchange Insurance Services in Brentwood, CA, is the chapter's 2017-18 President. Little has over 15 years experience in the health insurance industry, and has operated her independent firm since 2011. Previously, Little worked for major national brokerage and insurance firms including UnitedHealth Group and USi.
"Local agents and brokers serve as a source of credible information about healthcare coverage that links the needs of citizens, business and policymakers to create a healthy, more fiscally responsible American healthcare system," Little said.
The 2017-2018 Board:
President - Cathy Little
President-Elect & Retention Chair - Sue Wakamoto-Lee
Past President & Legislative Chair - Phil Lee
Secretary wcj - John Fisher
Treasurer - Janine Wilson
Education & Programs Chair - Kenneth Coker
Member-at-Large - Patrick Burns
New Membership Chair - Pat Hennessy
CAHU-PAC & HUPAC Chair - Hazel Bright
Hospitality Chair - Maria Leimbach
Awards Chair - Casey Stratmeyer
Communications & Media Chair - Jonathan Greer
GGAHU Foundation Chair - Linda Rose Koehler
GGAHU is the Bay Area chapter of the National Association of Health Underwriters (NAHU), which represents more than 100,000 professional health insurance agents and brokers who provide insurance for millions of Americans. For more information, please visit our web site at http://www.ggahu.org.
Jonathan Greer
***@rockridgehealth.com
