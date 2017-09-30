 
Industry News





October 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
654321
September 2017
30

Golden Gate Association of Health Underwriters Installs New Board

 
 
Cathy Little, President of the Golden Gate Association of Health Underwriters
Cathy Little, President of the Golden Gate Association of Health Underwriters
 
OAKLAND, Calif. - Oct. 5, 2017 - PRLog -- The Golden Gate Association of Health Underwriters (GGAHU), the Bay Area's trade association for health insurance agents, brokers and industry service providers, has elected its new Board of Directors for 2017-2018.

Cathy Little, Principal Broker with Essential Exchange Insurance Services in Brentwood, CA, is the chapter's 2017-18 President. Little has over 15 years experience in the health insurance industry, and has operated her independent firm since 2011. Previously, Little worked for major national brokerage and insurance firms including UnitedHealth Group and USi.

"Local agents and brokers serve as a source of credible information about healthcare coverage that links the needs of citizens, business and policymakers to create a healthy, more fiscally responsible American healthcare system," Little said.

The 2017-2018 Board:

President - Cathy Little

President-Elect & Retention Chair - Sue Wakamoto-Lee

Past President & Legislative Chair - Phil Lee

Secretary wcj - John Fisher

Treasurer - Janine Wilson

Education & Programs Chair - Kenneth Coker

Member-at-Large - Patrick Burns

New Membership Chair - Pat Hennessy

CAHU-PAC & HUPAC Chair - Hazel Bright

Hospitality Chair - Maria Leimbach

Awards Chair - Casey Stratmeyer

Communications & Media Chair - Jonathan Greer

GGAHU Foundation Chair - Linda Rose Koehler

GGAHU is the Bay Area chapter of the National Association of Health Underwriters (NAHU), which represents more than 100,000 professional health insurance agents and brokers who provide insurance for millions of Americans. For more information, please visit our web site at http://www.ggahu.org.

