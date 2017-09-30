East Lake Academy Offers Free Tuition Estimates

East Lake Academy is currently offering free tuition estimates for the 2017-2018 school year.

-- East Lake Academy, the Chicago area's premier Roman Catholic private educational institution, is happy to announce that they are offering FREE tuition estimates for the 2017-2018 school year. Located in Lake Forest, Illinois, roughly thirty miles from Chicago, East Lake Academy is a privately funded educational experience that offers children from the ages preschool to the eighth grade a full academic and spiritual education.With a mission of giving students an education of "both body and soul to fully develop them as Christian leaders," East Lake Academy has developed their program around faith based, Roman Catholic principles and values. This commitment to dedication of excellence will not only ensure academic success to your child's best ability but to also build a foundation that will serve as their lifelong spiritual guide. With activities that are focused around faith, family and community, East Lake Academy offers events such as a Daddy Daughter Dance, a Father Son Campout and Grandparent's Day. They also offer Faith & Family Nights, a Family 5K, mission trips and a Spanish Heritage & Language Arts Night as well as their annual Christmas Pageant and May Crowning. East Lake Academy also offers cross country, track and basketball for your student athlete to compete with other local schools. In an effort to embrace family participation, parents and other extended family members are encouraged to be involved with their children and their education by joining our parent association and by partaking of many different volunteer opportunities.At this current time East Lake Academy is now offering a free tuition estimate to provide the best available rate to your family for their services. The tuition estimate is based on wcj several factors, including your child's academic history and their willingness to participate in extended services. East Lake Academy also offers a parishioner discount for those families that are members of the local parish and scholarships for children whose parent(s) are currently active military. The free tuition estimate will also allow the admissions department the opportunity to talk to you about their curriculum which is one of the finest on the North Shore and to schedule a personal tour allowing you access to the classrooms, staff and students. For more information about the East Lake Academy, please contact their admissions department at (847)247-0035 or vist their website at