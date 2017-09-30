 
West Palm Beach Businesswoman Receives Dan Yount Outstanding Floridian of the Year Award

 
 
Michele Malooley, President, PCAHU
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. - Oct. 5, 2017 - PRLog -- Michele Malooley of Palm Coast Association of Health Underwriters (PCAHU) recently received the Dan Yount Outstanding Floridian of the Year Award at the  Florida Association of Health Underwriters' (FAHU) Annual Educational Symposium and Exhibition in Palm Beach Gardens Florida.

This award is presented annually to a member who has contributed outstanding service to the Florida State Chapter. "Michele has time and again stepped up to enhance the programming and communications for the State Chapter", said Debbie Hollister, wcj FAHU Awards Chair.

Ms. Malooley joined the National Association of Health Underwriters (NAHU) in 1993. In her prior positions with the Association she served as Ways and Means Chair, Vice President, and President Elect. Michele is a Certified Senior Advisor (CSA) and a member of NAHU's Leading Producer Round Table (LPRT).

The Palm Coast Association of Health Underwriters represents all professional health insurance agents and brokers who provide insurance to thousands of Floridians. For more information visit our website at http://pcahu.org/index.php

