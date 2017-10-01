News By Tag
Summit Funding, Inc. Hires Linda Gabel in Vacaville
Gabel brings a solid background with 40 years of experience in the real estate industry around Solano County. She joins Summit Funding after holding several leadership positions. Most recently, she was a branch manager and loan officer at Freedom Mortgage. Prior to Freedom Mortgage, Linda worked at another lending institution and also in the Title and Escrow industry all within Solano County.
"I am looking forward to helping as many families as I can with my commitment and passion for homeownership,"
Linda has been a long time resident in Vacaville and graduated from Armijo High School. She loves seeing people obtain their dream of owning a home, whether it be their first home or retirement home. She lives with her husband, their two dogs and enjoys being outdoors.
About Summit
Summit Funding, Inc. is a private residential mortgage lender operating across the country. Founded by Todd Scrima in 1995, Summit has leveraged the real estate downturn to capture market share. Scrima also co-founded The CORE Training, which focuses on coaching some of the nation's top producing Loan Officers and Real Estate Agents. Summit Funding, Inc. is driven to build the best team of Loan Originators in the country.
