News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Trinity Christian Academy Receives More Donations Than Any School on North Texas Giving Day
Students and teachers raised more than $500,000 during annual giving day event.
Every donor that participated helped TCA receive "bonus funds" for the organization, and the first $47,000 TCA received was matched dollar-for-dollar by alumni, donors and friends. TCA received 989 gifts, more than any other school on North Texas Giving Day. The school was awarded $5,000 for this achievement. Of the more than 2,700 organizations that participated in North Texas Giving Day, TCA was ranked eighth in number of gifts and ninth in total dollars received.
"We're always impressed by the support we receive from our community each year," said TCA Headmaster Dave Delph. "Donation amounts have increased each year since we began participating in North Texas Giving Day in 2013. Since then, we have raised a total of $1,980,269. On behalf of our faculty, staff and students, I want to say thank you to everyone who donated this year."
North Texas Giving Day once again exceeded its prior record and raised $39 million in 18 hours due to the generosity of TCA's donors as wcj well as other contributors who donated funds to various nonprofits. Donations poured in from people in all 50 states and 36 countries, and have positively impacted nonprofits in North Texas, including $370,000 in contributions granted to hurricane relief funds.
About Trinity Christian Academy
Trinity Christian Academy (TCA) is an independent coeducational school, which offers families and their children a demanding, college preparatory curriculum within a Christian community. For more than 45 years, TCA has followed the goals of the founding board members of being a debt-free facility. TCA strives to honor God in the way it uses the funds that continue to be given to the school. To learn more, visit www.trinitychristian.org
Contact
Elizabeth LaMonte
***@pharrpr.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse