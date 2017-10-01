News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
The Midnight Line: A Jack Reacher Novel to be Released in November
Best Selling Author, Lee Child About to Release his Latest Jack Reacher Novel
Lee Child is one of the most popular writers of our time and his character, Jack Reacher has achieved a popularity, possibly even beyond that of his creator.
If you are a Lee Child and Jack Reacher fan and have already read some of the novels, you may want to make sure you're all caught up on the Reacher stories before this new one becomes available.
This is why I've put together a bibliography of all the Jack Reacher titles, each listed in the best reading order and with short summaries of the plot.
This is more than just a list; it's an invitation to enjoy the series in proper order and to see the basic story outline before purchasing or reading (just in case you've already read it before).
Readers no longer have to risk missing a book or reading a story out of order. Here's the way to make sure you enjoy the Jack Reacher series to it's fullest.
The book has been written is two separate sections. The first section gives you all the books and stories, in proper order, with short summaries. The second section wcj can be used as a checklist to keep track of your progress.
Made for Kindle
Books and stories listed by publication date
Each is shown with their numerical place in the series
Every book and story includes a short summary
At the end of this quick reference guide is a simple checklist of all the Jack Reacher books and stories. Use your Kindle highlighting feature to keep track of the books you've read.
With links to purchase, directly from Amazon, any books you might have missed this book is a great companion guide for any Lee Child fan.
This reading guide was written for the Lee Child and Jack Reacher fan and was published by Old Town Publishing.
Purchasers of the book are entitled to receive free copies each time the material updated.
The book is available from Amazon by going to: http://amzn.to/
Avid Reader
BestReadingOrder@
OldTownPublishing.com
Contact
Old Town Publishing
***@gmail.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse