 
News By Tag
* Jack Reacher
* Lee Child
* Book Realeases
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Books
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Pasadena
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





October 2017
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
7654321


The Midnight Line: A Jack Reacher Novel to be Released in November

Best Selling Author, Lee Child About to Release his Latest Jack Reacher Novel
 
 
Lee-Child-Jack-Reacher-best-seller
Lee-Child-Jack-Reacher-best-seller
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Jack Reacher
* Lee Child
* Book Realeases

Industry:
* Books

Location:
* Pasadena - California - US

Subject:
* Products

PASADENA, Calif. - Oct. 6, 2017 - PRLog -- The Midnight Line: A Jack Reacher Novelbeginswith an aimless stroll and a glance in the window of a pawnshop in a small Midwestern town, where Reacher notices a small class ring from Westpoint 2005. A woman's initials are itched inside.  Reacher decides to look for her and discover what would make her pawn such a valuable emblem of honor.  As he follows the clues, Reacher discovers the ring is just a small link in a dark and deadly chain.

Lee Child is one of the most popular writers of our time and his character, Jack Reacher has achieved a popularity, possibly even beyond that of his creator.

If you are a Lee Child and Jack Reacher fan and have already read some of the novels, you may want to make sure you're all caught up on the Reacher stories before this new one becomes available.

This is why I've put together a bibliography of all the Jack Reacher titles, each listed in the best reading order and with short summaries of the plot.

This is more than just a list; it's an invitation to enjoy the series in proper order and to see the basic story outline before purchasing or reading (just in case you've already read it before).

Readers no longer have to risk missing a book or reading a story out of order.  Here's the way to make sure you enjoy the Jack Reacher series to it's fullest.

The book has been written is two separate sections.  The first section gives you all the books and stories, in proper order, with short summaries. The second section wcj can be used as a checklist to keep track of your progress.

Made for Kindle
Books and stories listed by publication date
Each is shown with their numerical place in the series
Every book and story includes a short summary

At the end of this quick reference guide is a simple checklist of all the Jack Reacher books and stories. Use your Kindle highlighting feature to keep track of the books you've read.

With links to purchase, directly from Amazon, any books you might have missed this book is a great companion guide for any Lee Child fan.

This reading guide was written for the Lee Child and Jack Reacher fan and was published by Old Town Publishing.

Purchasers of the book are entitled to receive free copies each time the material updated.

The book is available from Amazon by going to: http://amzn.to/2ys6IbB

Avid Reader
BestReadingOrder@gmail.com
OldTownPublishing.com

Contact
Old Town Publishing
***@gmail.com
End
Source:Old Town Publishing
Email:***@gmail.com
Tags:Jack Reacher, Lee Child, Book Realeases
Industry:Books
Location:Pasadena - California - United States
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Meridith Berk News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Oct 06, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share