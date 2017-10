The Midnight Line: A Jack Reacher Novel to be Released in November

Best Selling Author, Lee Child About to Release his Latest Jack Reacher Novel

Lee- Child- Jack- Reacher- best- seller

Contact

Old Town Publishing

***@gmail.com Old Town Publishing

End

--beginswith an aimless stroll and a glance in the window of a pawnshop in a small Midwestern town, where Reacher notices a small class ring from Westpoint 2005. A woman's initials are itched inside. Reacher decides to look for her and discover what would make her pawn such a valuable emblem of honor. As he follows the clues, Reacher discovers the ring is just a small link in a dark and deadly chain.Lee Child is one of the most popular writers of our time and his character, Jack Reacher has achieved a popularity, possibly even beyond that of his creator.If you are a Lee Child and Jack Reacher fan and have already read some of the novels, you may want to make sure you're all caught up on the Reacher stories before this new one becomes available.This is why I've put together a bibliography of all the Jack Reacher titles, each listed in the best reading order and with short summaries of the plot.This is more than just a list; it's an invitation to enjoy the series in proper order and to see the basic story outline before purchasing or reading (just in case you've already read it before).Readers no longer have to risk missing a book or reading a story out of order. Here's the way to make sure you enjoy the Jack Reacher series to it's fullest.The book has been written is two separate sections. The first section gives you all the books and stories, in proper order, with short summaries. The second section wcj can be used as a checklist to keep track of your progress.Made for KindleBooks and stories listed by publication dateEach is shown with their numerical place in the seriesEvery book and story includes a short summaryAt the end of this quick reference guide is a simple checklist of all the Jack Reacher books and stories. Use your Kindle highlighting feature to keep track of the books you've read.With links to purchase, directly from Amazon, any books you might have missed this book is a great companion guide for any Lee Child fan.This reading guide was written for the Lee Child and Jack Reacher fan and was published byPurchasers of the book are entitled to receive free copies each time the material updated.The book is available from Amazon by going to: http://amzn.to/ 2ys6IbB Avid ReaderBestReadingOrder@gmail.comOldTownPublishing.com