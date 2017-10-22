Visit the Parade of Play Homes Benefitting Duke Children's Hospital & YMCA of the Triangle!

10 amazing miniature custom homes! Visit WorkLivePlayGive.org to learn more

-- How does Raleigh-based Terramor Homes celebrate its 10 year anniversary?By giving back to the Triangle community that's opened its arms to them, of course!First, a bit of history: Since the creation of Terramor Homes in 2007, it has grown from a two-associate, one-community company to one of over 50 associates that has now built in 50+ communities throughout the Triangle for 1,000+ happy home owners. Terramor has established an award-winning reputation for building unique and quality homes across the Triangle, taking pride in providing each and every homeowner with outstanding customer service and unmatched value from start to finish. With a portfolio spanning luxury townhomes to remarkably spacious and lavish estate homes, the Terramor team standard is to exceed expectations.With this remarkable growth, remarkable results have followed – Terramor consistently receives excellent homeowner feedback and low internal turnover rates throughout its communities in seven local towns and cities. This feat has required significant contribution from owners Pablo Reiter and Michelle Simms, as well as the entire Terramor Homes family who dedicate much time and thought into the company mission of providing exceptional homes throughout the area. The 10-year milestone inspired the Terramor Team to make an impact on the local community in a significant way."To celebrate our accomplishments, our team engaged in many conversations on how to repay the Triangle community that has served the company so selflessly over the last decade," says Simms. "Ultimately, we decided to dedicate the remainder of 2017 to the Parade of Play Homes and our team was ecstatic! We organized 10 teams to independently create 10 unique play homes with innovative building designs and all with personalities of their own. What started as simple play homes have resulted in amazing miniature custom homes!"The play home lineup includes a fire station, a kwik stop, a kid's café, a lighthouse, a storybook cottage, a trailblazer, a clubhouse, a cottage, a farm house, and a home for star gazing. These play homes are being displayed along with Terramor entries throughout the Triangle in the 2017 Parade of Homes event. Donations and raffle ticket purchase for these play homes will be available through December 17, 2017 via WorkLivePlayGive.org;play home winners will be announced on December 18, 2017. To ensure that the company mission of giving back is fully accomplished, wcj the Terramor team carefully selected two local charitable organizations they felt could benefit most from this initiative: Duke Children's Hospital and the YMCA of the Triangle. "These organizations are near and dear to our hearts," Simms states. "In our eyes, they have made immeasurable impacts in the communities that have served us from our roots through the present day. We hope that you will join us in our celebration and support our mission of giving back."How can you help? The obvious, of course, is to make a donation or purchase play home raffle tickets. It's incredibly easy via WorkLivePlayGive.org. You can also help spread the word about this phenomenal project by getting social! Like and share play home posts by Terramor Homes on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. Help children and families throughout the Triangle by supporting Terramor's mission of giving back today!Learn more about Terramor Homes at TerramorHomes.com.