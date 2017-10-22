News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Visit the Parade of Play Homes Benefitting Duke Children's Hospital & YMCA of the Triangle!
First, a bit of history: Since the creation of Terramor Homes in 2007, it has grown from a two-associate, one-community company to one of over 50 associates that has now built in 50+ communities throughout the Triangle for 1,000+ happy home owners. Terramor has established an award-winning reputation for building unique and quality homes across the Triangle, taking pride in providing each and every homeowner with outstanding customer service and unmatched value from start to finish. With a portfolio spanning luxury townhomes to remarkably spacious and lavish estate homes, the Terramor team standard is to exceed expectations.
With this remarkable growth, remarkable results have followed – Terramor consistently receives excellent homeowner feedback and low internal turnover rates throughout its communities in seven local towns and cities. This feat has required significant contribution from owners Pablo Reiter and Michelle Simms, as well as the entire Terramor Homes family who dedicate much time and thought into the company mission of providing exceptional homes throughout the area. The 10-year milestone inspired the Terramor Team to make an impact on the local community in a significant way.
"To celebrate our accomplishments, our team engaged in many conversations on how to repay the Triangle community that has served the company so selflessly over the last decade," says Simms. "Ultimately, we decided to dedicate the remainder of 2017 to the Parade of Play Homes and our team was ecstatic! We organized 10 teams to independently create 10 unique play homes with innovative building designs and all with personalities of their own. What started as simple play homes have resulted in amazing miniature custom homes!"
The play home lineup includes a fire station, a kwik stop, a kid's café, a lighthouse, a storybook cottage, a trailblazer, a clubhouse, a cottage, a farm house, and a home for star gazing. These play homes are being displayed along with Terramor entries throughout the Triangle in the 2017 Parade of Homes event. Donations and raffle ticket purchase for these play homes will be available through December 17, 2017 via WorkLivePlayGive.org;
How can you help? The obvious, of course, is to make a donation or purchase play home raffle tickets. It's incredibly easy via WorkLivePlayGive.org. You can also help spread the word about this phenomenal project by getting social! Like and share play home posts by Terramor Homes on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. Help children and families throughout the Triangle by supporting Terramor's mission of giving back today!
Learn more about Terramor Homes at TerramorHomes.com.
Contact
Constructive Marketing
***@constructivemarketing.net
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse