Trucker Huss Attorney Callan Carter to Present at BLR: California Benefits and Wellness in

Industry News





SAN FRANCISCO - Oct. 5, 2017 - PRLog -- Trucker Huss, APC is pleased to announce that attorney Callan Carter will participate in a Business and Legal Resources (BLR) Conference: 12th Annual California Employment Law Update (CELU) on October 11-13, 2017 at the Westin South Coast in Costa Mesa, California. Carter will present on the topic: California Benefits and Wellness in Post ACA World.

The conference offers employment attorneys guidance on the implications legislative and regulatory developments and emerging human resources trends will have on compliance obligations. Click here (http://live.blr.com/event/california-employment-law-update/) for more information about the event.

Carter focuses her practice primarily on health and welfare plans, cafeteria plans and the effects of healthcare reform. She advises clients on plan wcj design, prepares required documents, and assists in compliance with applicable laws, including ERISA, HIPAA, IRC, USERRA, COBRA and the ACA (as well as state and local requirements). Carter advises clients on the complex application of non-discrimination rules, prohibited transactions, fiduciary issues, controlled group determinations, and benefits issues in mergers and acquisitions. She also negotiates services contracts on behalf of her clients with insurance companies and other health and welfare plan vendors.

About Trucker Huss

Trucker Huss is the largest employee benefits specialty law firm headquartered on the West Coast. Our in-depth knowledge and breadth of experience on all issues confronting benefit plans, plan sponsors, and plan fiduciaries translate into real-world, practical solutions for our clients—backed by the resources to handle the most complex or the most straightforward matters. For more information, visit http://www.truckerhuss.com/.

