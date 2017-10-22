News By Tag
Houston Small Business Expo Announces Sponsors
Houston small business owners can look forward to a full pack day of networking and gaining valuable resources to uplift their business with the help of our sponsors. Small Business Expo sponsors work hard to make each show a success. This year's Houston 2017 sponsors include-Titanium Sponsor: Powerteam International will be joined by Platinum Sponsors: EmergeAnywhere and Google; Gold Sponsors: Cogeco Peer 1, DiversityComm Publication and Wells Fargo; Silver Sponsors: Allstate, Bank of America, BizTV/BizTalkradio, DELL, thryv wcj and Verizon.
Small Business Expo (https://www.thesmallbusinessexpo.com/
HOUSTON SMALL BUSINESS EXPO will take place at the Hyatt Regency Houston| Marketplace Exhibit – 1200 Louisiana Street Houston, TX 77002 from 9:00am until 5:00pm.
For media inquiries, or complimentary press passes please contact: Susan Baah, 212-651-0679, Susan@theshowproducers.com.
About Small Business Expo
Small Business Expo® is the nation's largest small business networking and learning event in the country. From 2015-2017 it was ranked as an Inc. 5000 company as the fastest-growing privately held business. Every year, over 100,000 small business professionals and entrepreneurs across the country attend Small Business Expo to take their business to the next level. The show's owner, Film, Stage & ShowBiz Expo LLC. was founded in 2008 by Zachary Lezberg.
