 
News By Tag
* Jewish
* Zac Posen
* Barbara Boxer
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Books
* More Industries...
News By Place
* St. Louis
  Missouri
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





October 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
654321
September 2017
30

2017 St. Louis Jewish Book Festival Keynote Announcement

39th Annual St. Louis Jewish Book Festival Announces Two Keynotes and Award-Winning Authors
 
 
39th St. Louis Jewish Book Festival
39th St. Louis Jewish Book Festival
ST. LOUIS - Oct. 5, 2017 - PRLog -- The St. Louis Jewish Book Festival is proud to welcome two Keynote speakers to the 2017 lineup: Zac Posen and Barbara Boxer. Posen, the renowned fashion designer and judge on the hit show Project Runway, appears on Sunday, Oct 15 at 7pm. Boxer, the former California senator from 1993-2016, takes the stage on Sunday, Nov 5 at 7pm.

More than 30 additional authors will present their latest titles including novelists Alice Hoffman on October 23 and Hallie Ephron on November 2. Also part of the Festival are Doctor Michael Roizen on November 13, news correspondent Martin Fletcher on November 15, host of Today's Rossen Reports, Jeff Rossen on November 18, and more.

"We are thrilled to not only have such talent during November, which is Jewish Book Month, but that so many exceptional writers will appear throughout the year. It's a star-powered lineup with subject matter for everyone." said Scott Berzon, Festival Director. "We take joy in sharing this literary celebration with the St. Louis community."

Festival-goers can take advantage of the Premier Pass, which allows entry to all Jewish Book Festival Events (through June 2018) for one low price. Passes can wcj be ordered in late August by calling 314.442.3299. Student tickets are free for any author event with a valid student ID at the door.

Nearly all Jewish Book Festival Events take place at the J's Staenberg Family Complex at 2 Millstone Campus Drive in Creve Coeur. The core Festival, which runs November 5-19, is a program of the Jewish Community Center. More information can be found at https://jccstl.com/arts-ideas/st-louis-jewish-book-festival/.

Contact
Marquee Media
***@marqueemediastl.com
End
Source:St. Louis Jewish Book Festival
Email:***@marqueemediastl.com Email Verified
Tags:Jewish, Zac Posen, Barbara Boxer
Industry:Books
Location:St. Louis - Missouri - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Marquee Media and Marketing PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Oct 05, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share