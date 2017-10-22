News By Tag
2017 St. Louis Jewish Book Festival Keynote Announcement
39th Annual St. Louis Jewish Book Festival Announces Two Keynotes and Award-Winning Authors
More than 30 additional authors will present their latest titles including novelists Alice Hoffman on October 23 and Hallie Ephron on November 2. Also part of the Festival are Doctor Michael Roizen on November 13, news correspondent Martin Fletcher on November 15, host of Today's Rossen Reports, Jeff Rossen on November 18, and more.
"We are thrilled to not only have such talent during November, which is Jewish Book Month, but that so many exceptional writers will appear throughout the year. It's a star-powered lineup with subject matter for everyone." said Scott Berzon, Festival Director. "We take joy in sharing this literary celebration with the St. Louis community."
Festival-goers can take advantage of the Premier Pass, which allows entry to all Jewish Book Festival Events (through June 2018) for one low price. Passes can wcj be ordered in late August by calling 314.442.3299. Student tickets are free for any author event with a valid student ID at the door.
Nearly all Jewish Book Festival Events take place at the J's Staenberg Family Complex at 2 Millstone Campus Drive in Creve Coeur. The core Festival, which runs November 5-19, is a program of the Jewish Community Center. More information can be found at https://jccstl.com/
