 
News By Tag
* Blockchain
* Renewables
* Energy
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Technology
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Rotterdam
  Zuid Holland
  Netherlands
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





October 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
654321
September 2017
30

TOBLOCKCHAIN develops blockchain solution for peer-to-peer energy trading in Rotterdam

TOBLOCKCHAIN, the Netherlands based blockchain innovator has been selected for the development of a prototype blockchain application for peer-to-peer energy trading in the Rotterdam region in the Netherlands.
 
 
TOBLOCKCHAIN delivers blockchain solution for energy trading in Rotterdam
TOBLOCKCHAIN delivers blockchain solution for energy trading in Rotterdam
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Blockchain
Renewables
Energy

Industry:
Technology

Location:
Rotterdam - Zuid Holland - Netherlands

Subject:
Projects

ROTTERDAM, Netherlands - Oct. 5, 2017 - PRLog -- TOBLOCKCHAIN, the Netherlands based blockchain innovator has been selected for the development of a prototype blockchain application for peer-to-peer energy trading in the Rotterdam region in the Netherlands. The application will also be used to identify and certify the energy source of origin, settle bilateral transactions and balance the energy network. TOBLOCKCHAIN will work closely together with BlockLab, the blockchain field-lab located in Rotterdam. TOBLOCKCHAIN has active support from The Green Village of the TU Delft and Energy and technology provider ENGIE.

The project is part of phase 2 of the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) program 'Blockchain Energie Rotterdam' in which solutions will be developed for the energy market. A committee consisting of scientists as well as energy distribution and blockchain experts chose the TOBLOCKCHAIN proposal as one of the four winning proposals out of 20 contributions. The winning proposals receive funding for the prototype phase. In the next round (spring 2018) at least two projects will receive further funding for a field trial.

In the new market for renewable energy, companies and consumers are no longer just purchasing energy. They also produce their own energy. TOBLOCKCHAIN developed the PowerToShare solution to support this new market environment. Via PowerToShare all market players have access to the new energy market via a variety of innovative applications. These applications can provide peer-to-peer services like energy sharing, energy trading and energy donation. Blockchain technology will facilitate all upcoming market models in a very secure, extremely cost-efficient and highly sustainable way.

Kaushik Khakhar, CEO of TOBLOCKCHAIN: "As one of the most innovative companies in the world when it comes to Energy Transition and Blockchain, we are proud that we can work together with BlockLab, The Green Village and ENGIE to really support the energy transition in the Rotterdam area. Creating a working prototype is a major step to make the energy transition in Rotterdam fashionable, achievable and profitable."

About TOBLOCKCHAIN

TOBLOCKCHAIN is an innovation firm focused on developing breakthrough innovations wcj using blockchain for consumers, enterprises and governments. TOBLOCKCHAIN team is proud winner of the Energy Track at Dutch Blockchain Hackathon Groningen in February 2017 and won a special prize at Hyperledger Hackathon, Amsterdam in October 2016. TOBLOCKCHAIN was also invited to present its PowerToShare solution at the prestigious Dubai Smart City Event in 2017.

PowerToShare (http://www.powertoshare.eu) is a beautiful application built on top of Blockchain network with an amazing marketplace. With this application we will make energy transition fashionable, achievable and profitable. PowerToShare empowers every individual to own energy, to share it and to profit from it. With PowerToShare you can share your own energy with friends, family and the community.

For more information about TOBLOCKCHAIN and PowerToShare, please visit http://www.toblockchain.nl

Contact
TOBLOCKCHAIN
+31 624457788
***@toblockchain.nl
End
Source:
Email:***@toblockchain.nl Email Verified
Tags:Blockchain, Renewables, Energy
Industry:Technology
Location:Rotterdam - Zuid Holland - Netherlands
Subject:Projects
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Oct 05, 2017
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Oct 05, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share