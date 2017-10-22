News By Tag
TOBLOCKCHAIN develops blockchain solution for peer-to-peer energy trading in Rotterdam
TOBLOCKCHAIN, the Netherlands based blockchain innovator has been selected for the development of a prototype blockchain application for peer-to-peer energy trading in the Rotterdam region in the Netherlands.
The project is part of phase 2 of the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) program 'Blockchain Energie Rotterdam' in which solutions will be developed for the energy market. A committee consisting of scientists as well as energy distribution and blockchain experts chose the TOBLOCKCHAIN proposal as one of the four winning proposals out of 20 contributions. The winning proposals receive funding for the prototype phase. In the next round (spring 2018) at least two projects will receive further funding for a field trial.
In the new market for renewable energy, companies and consumers are no longer just purchasing energy. They also produce their own energy. TOBLOCKCHAIN developed the PowerToShare solution to support this new market environment. Via PowerToShare all market players have access to the new energy market via a variety of innovative applications. These applications can provide peer-to-peer services like energy sharing, energy trading and energy donation. Blockchain technology will facilitate all upcoming market models in a very secure, extremely cost-efficient and highly sustainable way.
Kaushik Khakhar, CEO of TOBLOCKCHAIN:
About TOBLOCKCHAIN
TOBLOCKCHAIN is an innovation firm focused on developing breakthrough innovations wcj using blockchain for consumers, enterprises and governments. TOBLOCKCHAIN team is proud winner of the Energy Track at Dutch Blockchain Hackathon Groningen in February 2017 and won a special prize at Hyperledger Hackathon, Amsterdam in October 2016. TOBLOCKCHAIN was also invited to present its PowerToShare solution at the prestigious Dubai Smart City Event in 2017.
PowerToShare (http://www.powertoshare.eu) is a beautiful application built on top of Blockchain network with an amazing marketplace. With this application we will make energy transition fashionable, achievable and profitable. PowerToShare empowers every individual to own energy, to share it and to profit from it. With PowerToShare you can share your own energy with friends, family and the community.
For more information about TOBLOCKCHAIN and PowerToShare, please visit http://www.toblockchain.nl
