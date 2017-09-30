 
Gameplan Sports & Entertainment Group Launch Announcement

 
SAN FRANCISCO - Oct. 5, 2017 - PRLog -- Gameplan Sports and Entertainment Group

We are pleased to announce the official launch of Gameplan Sports and Entertainment, Accelerating Sports Transactions and Philanthropy. The philosophy of this new organization was built from the ideology; "collaboration not competition".

Gameplan Sports and Entertainment has illustrated a strong commitment to achieving this goal with the formation of our group of partners.. When you and your business collaborate with GPSE you collaborate with the entire collective. Our partners wcj group aggregately has century's worth of experience.

GPSE was established on the principal that the whole is greater than the sum of our individual parts. This is exemplified by our incredible Partners whose expertise knows no bounds. This wealth of knowledge coupled with an unquenchable thirst for success allows Gamplan SE to be the perfect partner for your ideas and overarching goals as we collaborate with you.

Our trust is built from results; our results are built from experience.

Gameplan Sports and Entertainment Group          www.GameplanSE.com

