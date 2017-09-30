 
Industry News





Wyncrest Grand Opens Saturday, October 7

 
 
Wyncrest opens this weekend and offers a homesites with views.
AUBURN, Wash. - Oct. 5, 2017 - PRLog -- Lennar is excited to Grand Open Wyncrest this weekend on Saturday, October 7 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Prospective homeshoppers are invited to attend to view this new community, tour the model home, enjoy food provided by the award-winning Stacks Burgers food trucks and face painting for the little ones.

"We're so excited to present this boutique community to the public, which offers 12 beautiful homesites in total," said Bill Salvesen, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Lennar Seattle. "This prime setting offers panoramic views of the Auburn Valley and stunning Mt. Rainier."

Homeshoppers will have a selection of four distinctive floorplans that are offered at this community, including Lennar's revolutionary Next Gen® – The Home Within A Home® design. Of all home designs offered, sizes range approximately between 2,299 to 3,264 square feet of living space, three to four bedrooms and two-and-a-half to three-and-a-half bathrooms.

Lennar offers their Everything's Included® program at this location, which simplifies the new home buying process all while adding tremendous value to every new home they build. At Wyncrest, homeowners will enjoy items such as quartz kitchen countertops, beautiful cabinetry, GE® stainless steel appliances, tankless water heaters and more all as standard — meaning they come at no additional cost to the buyer.

Once completed, Wyncrest will offer a playground, sports courts, a pagoda-style covered picnic area and community meeting space. Be sure to come wcj out for the Grand Opening festivities this weekend at the Wyncrest Welcome Home Center located at 29810 66th Avenue South in Auburn. For more information visit www.lennar.com/seattle or call 855-357-8429.

With hundreds of communities nationwide and homes designed for first-time, move-up and luxury homebuyers, Lennar has grown to become one of the nation's leading and most respected homebuilders. Lennar has a longstanding history of building homes of enduring quality in only the most well planned and desirable locations throughout the country.

Media Contact
Valerie Sheets
949-283-0202
valerie.sheets@lennar.com
