Storm Smart is the Jim and Ellie Newton Presenting Sponsor of 2017 and 2018 Uncommon Evening
Storm Smart Industries is sponsoring two consecutive Uncommon Evening events and another future event for students to bring more awareness to the fundamental importance of ethics in businesses and education.
"While we have been fortunate in hiring employees with exceptional character and integrity, it has been one of our biggest challenges,"
Remaining sponsorships range from $1,500 to $5,000, including event tickets. In addition to Storm Smart Industries, sponsorships already committed for 2017 include AFCO Insurance, Eunice and Alexandra Bremner, BB&T Oswald Trippe and Company, Edison National Bank, Florida Weekly, HBKS Wealth Advisors, Henderson, Franklin, Starnes & Holt, P.A., Red Coconut RV Resort, Sanibel-Captiva Beach Resorts, Sunshine Ace Hardware, and The News-Press Group. Individual ticket reservations are $125 each.
For more information about tickets and sponsorships, visit https://uncommonfriends.org/
Storm Smart Industries is a recognized leader in lifestyle improvement products for hurricane protection. Headquartered in Fort Myers, Florida, Storm Smart is the largest manufacturer and installer of code-approved hurricane protection products, delivered with unmatched manufacturing, installation and customer service. For more information, visit http://stormsmart.com/
The Uncommon Friends Foundation is a nonprofit 501 (c) (3) organization dedicated to lifelong character building among today's youth and business leaders. Its waterfront Gale McBride Pavilion is available for weddings and events. For more information, to reserve the pavilion for meetings and events, or to arrange for historic guided tours, call 239-337-9503.
Uncommon Friends Foundation
Uncommon Friends Foundation
