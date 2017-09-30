 
Storm Smart is the Jim and Ellie Newton Presenting Sponsor of 2017 and 2018 Uncommon Evening

 
 
Brian Rist, President and CEO of Storm Smart Industries
Brian Rist, President and CEO of Storm Smart Industries
 
FORT MYERS, Fla. - Oct. 5, 2017 - PRLog -- Storm Smart Industries has signed on as the Jim and Ellie Newton Presenting Sponsor of Uncommon Friends Foundation's 2017 and 2018 Uncommon Evening event that celebrates ethics in the workplace and in education. The 2017 event will be held on Thursday, November 2, 2017 from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Gale McBride Pavilion at the historic Burroughs Home & Gardens in Fort Myers. As Presenting Sponsor, Storm Smart Industries' President and CEO Brian Rist will announce the winner of the Business Ethics Award.

Storm Smart Industries is sponsoring two consecutive Uncommon Evening events and another future event for students to bring more awareness to the fundamental importance of ethics in businesses and education.

"While we have been fortunate in hiring employees with exceptional character and integrity, it has been one of our biggest challenges," said Brian Rist. "We feel the key to overcoming that challenge for all employers is to begin teaching our children about integrity and doing the right thing at an early age … long before college. We want our sponsorship to help Uncommon Friends Foundation develop additional opportunities for our youth to learn the value of high ethics earlier in life."

Remaining sponsorships range from $1,500 to $5,000, including event tickets. In addition to Storm Smart Industries, sponsorships already committed for 2017 include AFCO Insurance, Eunice and Alexandra Bremner, BB&T Oswald Trippe and Company, Edison National Bank, Florida Weekly, HBKS Wealth Advisors, Henderson, Franklin, Starnes & Holt, P.A., Red Coconut RV Resort, Sanibel-Captiva Beach Resorts, Sunshine Ace Hardware, and The News-Press Group.  Individual ticket reservations are $125 each.

For more information about tickets and sponsorships, visit https://uncommonfriends.org/ or contact Kerri Goldsmith at kgoldsmith@hbkswealth.com or Foundation Executive Director Jennifer Nelson at jennifer@uncommonfriends.org.  All wcj of the money raised at Uncommon Evening supports the Uncommon Friends Foundation's programs and the historic preservation of the Burroughs Home & Gardens.

Storm Smart Industries is a recognized leader in lifestyle improvement products for hurricane protection. Headquartered in Fort Myers, Florida, Storm Smart is the largest manufacturer and installer of code-approved hurricane protection products, delivered with unmatched manufacturing, installation and customer service. For more information, visit http://stormsmart.com/ or call 239.938.1000.

The Uncommon Friends Foundation is a nonprofit 501 (c) (3) organization dedicated to lifelong character building among today's youth and business leaders. Its waterfront Gale McBride Pavilion is available for weddings and events. For more information, to reserve the pavilion for meetings and events, or to arrange for historic guided tours, call 239-337-9503.

Click to Share