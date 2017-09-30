News By Tag
DC Metro Area Seniors Adopt RUDY, the Intelligent In Home Care Companion
First commercial delivery of senior care robots in the Metro Area
After completing a year of pilot engagements at 9 locations in the Washington, DC metro area, RUDY is now commercially available via the agency partners, with the following features:
· Scheduled professional care giver virtual check-ins
· Ability for family to "virtually visit" their loved one anytime by moving RUDY around and video conferencing feature
· Assist with carrying and keeping track of commonly wcj misplaced items
· On-call access to emergency services 24/7
· Reminders for important appointments
· Social engagement with games, music, dancing – both mental and physical motivation
· Affordable rates for daily, weekly or monthly engagements
"If you worry about your parents and want peace of mind, something to keep them safe and be a friend and assistant 24/7, then RUDY is your answer", says Anthony Nunez, CEO of INF Robotics (www.INFRobotics.com).
RUDY can be reserved at Comfort Keepers of Reston.
About INF Robotics
INF Robotics Inc. has developed RUDY, the first deployable in home intelligent care companion for seniors, that acts as a workforce multiplier for Home Healthcare Agencies. INF designed this patented platform specifically for the senior population and those that care for them. Our partners include: Alert1 and Comfort Keepers of Reston (http://herndon-
For more information, please contact:
Anthony Nunez, CEO, INF Robotics Inc.
Contact
Anthony Nunez
***@infrobotics.com
