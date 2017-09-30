 
Industry News





Mom's Choice Awards® Names Best Products & Services of September 2017

Mom's Choice Awards® is pleased to announce the latest products & services to earn our distinction. The products & services you see here have been rigorously evaluated by consumers & experts around the world & are held to the highest standards.
 
 
CHESAPEAKE, Va. - Oct. 5, 2017 - PRLog -- Summary: Mom's Choice Awards® is pleased to announce the latest products and services to earn our distinction. The products and services you see here have been rigorously evaluated by consumers and experts around the world and are held to the highest standards of excellence.

*** September Highlights ***

Books Don't Need Batteries is  a book that explores why reading continues to be special in a digital world. It tells the story of how Paige, a living book, finds a way to compete with Sal, a resident mobile phone. Sal's so impressed with himself and attention-seeking (unfortunately, just like a real smart phone), it's hard for Paige to be heard.

The award-winning Zeenie Dollz are made with 100% recyclable material. Besides supporting environmental-conservation by helping kids learn about eco-friendly behaviors, Zeenie Dollz also supports environmental efforts across the globe. A portion of Zeenie Dollz sales goes to support either an environmental or animal conservationist organization.

Tummy Rumble Quake & Elephant Wind are educational picture books that help teach children what to do in case of a disaster in a way that empowers rather than frightens them.

Full Release:

Mom's Choice Awards® (MCA) evaluates products and services created for children, families, and educators. The program is globally recognized for establishing the benchmark of excellence in family-friendly media, products and services. The evaluation process uses a proprietary methodology in which entries are scored on a number of elements including production quality, design, educational value, entertainment wcj value, originality, appeal and cost.

"Our aim is to introduce families and educators to best-in-class products and services," explains Dawn Matheson, Executive Director of the Mom's Choice Awards®. "We are passionate about helping families grow emotionally, physically and spiritually. Parents and educators know that products and services bearing our seal of approval are high-quality, great value purchases. The MCA evaluation program is designed to incorporate the expertise of scientists, physicians and other specialists; but we also engage parents, children, educators, and caregivers because they are experts in knowing what is best for their families."

This month, Mom's Choice Awards® has selected winners in the following categories:

• Apps and Software
• Children's Picture Books
• Toys, Games & Puzzles
• Young Adult Books
• Adult Books

To see the full list of September 2017 award-winning products, please view the full media release here: https://www.momschoiceawards.com/pr-september-2017/?utm_s...

Media Contact
Mom's Choice Awards®
7574109409
***@momschoiceawards.com
