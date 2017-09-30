News By Tag
* Books
* Awards
* Toys
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Mom's Choice Awards® Names Best Products & Services of September 2017
Mom's Choice Awards® is pleased to announce the latest products & services to earn our distinction. The products & services you see here have been rigorously evaluated by consumers & experts around the world & are held to the highest standards.
*** September Highlights ***
Books Don't Need Batteries is a book that explores why reading continues to be special in a digital world. It tells the story of how Paige, a living book, finds a way to compete with Sal, a resident mobile phone. Sal's so impressed with himself and attention-seeking (unfortunately, just like a real smart phone), it's hard for Paige to be heard.
The award-winning Zeenie Dollz are made with 100% recyclable material. Besides supporting environmental-
Tummy Rumble Quake & Elephant Wind are educational picture books that help teach children what to do in case of a disaster in a way that empowers rather than frightens them.
Full Release:
Mom's Choice Awards® (MCA) evaluates products and services created for children, families, and educators. The program is globally recognized for establishing the benchmark of excellence in family-friendly media, products and services. The evaluation process uses a proprietary methodology in which entries are scored on a number of elements including production quality, design, educational value, entertainment wcj value, originality, appeal and cost.
"Our aim is to introduce families and educators to best-in-class products and services," explains Dawn Matheson, Executive Director of the Mom's Choice Awards®. "We are passionate about helping families grow emotionally, physically and spiritually. Parents and educators know that products and services bearing our seal of approval are high-quality, great value purchases. The MCA evaluation program is designed to incorporate the expertise of scientists, physicians and other specialists;
This month, Mom's Choice Awards® has selected winners in the following categories:
• Apps and Software
• Children's Picture Books
• Toys, Games & Puzzles
• Young Adult Books
• Adult Books
To see the full list of September 2017 award-winning products, please view the full media release here: https://www.momschoiceawards.com/
Media Contact
Mom's Choice Awards®
7574109409
***@momschoiceawards.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse