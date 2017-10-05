 
Small Business Expo Houston Partners with Local Non-Profit Organizations

 
HOUSTON - Oct. 5, 2017 - PRLog -- SMALL BUSINESS EXPO (http://www.thesmallbusinessexpo.com), is proud to announce their upcoming trade show at the Hyatt Regency Houston on Thursday, October 19th.

Small Business Expo has partnered with local non-profit organizations including: American Business Television, Apple Capital Group, BNW Marketing, ChinAmerica, City of Houston, Excelerate America, Greensheet Media, Houston West Chamber of Commerce, NAWBO Houston, Network After Work, NFIB, Plan Empower Grow, PeopleFund, Small Business Connexion, Small Business Today Magazine, Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, Texas Veterans Commission and U.S. Small Business Administration.

Small Business Expo (https://www.thesmallbusinessexpo.com/event-view/houston/) expects to have more than 3,000+ registered attendees wcj ranging from C-Level Executives, small business owners, entrepreneurs and startup companies.

HOUSTON SMALL BUSINESS EXPO will take place at the Hyatt Regency Houston| Marketplace Exhibit – 1200 Louisiana Street Houston, TX 77002 from 9:00am until 5:00pm.

For media inquiries, or complimentary press passes please contact: Susan Baah, 212-651-0679, Susan@theshowproducers.com.

About Small Business Expo

Small Business Expo® is the nation's largest small business networking and learning event in the country. From 2015-2017 it was ranked as an Inc. 5000 company as the fastest-growing privately held business. Every year, over 100,000 small business professionals and entrepreneurs across the country attend Small Business Expo to take their business to the next level. The show's owner, Film, Stage & ShowBiz Expo LLC. was founded in 2008 by Zachary Lezberg.
Click to Share