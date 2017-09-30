News By Tag
Dave Cox DUI Seminar Gets Glowing Reviews From Pennsylvania DUI Attorneys
Dave Cox, Middleton Idaho DUI Analyst and Consultant, recently concluded multiple DUI Seminars in Pennsylvania, helping DUI attorneys win more DUI cases.
The attorneys who attended Dave Cox's DUI Seminar, "Winning DUI Cases", had great things to say about their experience. Here are some testimonials from some of Pennsylvania's best DUI attorneys:
"This course provides the defense counsel the material to be recognized in a courtroom setting as the truth giver in the case."
Jordan D. Cunningham - Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
"I've been licensed for 20 years and I've practiced criminal defense law in south-central Pennsylvania for most of that time. My case load is largely DUI-related. This seminar was very useful to me with practical and immediately usable tactics as well as practice management advice. It was worth every penny & then some."
Joseph N. Gothie - York, Pennsylvania
Dave Cox, DUI Analyst and Consultant, has personally trained thousands of attorneys across the United States. Dave is a former police officer and, during his career, he was recognized as one of the top DUI officers in the country. As an officer, Dave Cox was certified as a Drug Recognition Expert, the highest level of training wcj available to DUI enforcement officers. Dave now specializes in training attorneys how to easily and effectively use the officer, the officer's training, and the officer's NHTSA Manuals to win DUI Cases.
In the upcoming weeks, Dave Cox will be presenting his DUI Seminar to attorneys in Florida, Iowa, Alaska, and Colorado. Dave will be visiting the following cities:
Orlando, Tampa, and Miami; Florida
Sioux City, Cedar Rapids, and Des Moines; Iowa
Fairbanks and Anchorage; Alaska
Fort Collins, Colorado Springs, and Denver; Colorado
To register for upcoming seminars, please visit http://www.YourDUIPro.com/
To learn more about Dave Cox and Your DUI Pro, please visit http://www.YourDUIPro.com
