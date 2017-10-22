News By Tag
Thousands of Petals Set to Brighten Wednesday in Battle Creek from Plumeria Botanical Boutique
New Data Shows Emotional Benefits of Flowers; Plumeria Botanical Boutique Encourages Busy Commuters to 'Petal It Forward'
University research reveals that flowers have an immediate impact on happiness and a long-term positive effect on moods. Now, a new survey has found that, when it comes to flowers, it's just as good to give as it is to receive. With this data in mind, the Petal It Forward team is not only spreading happiness to luckyBattle Creekresidents who receive the flowers, but arming these recipients with the tools they need to Petal it Forward and spread happiness to others: An extra flower to share with a loved one, coworker or even a stranger.
"We see the positive impact day in and day out when we make our flower deliveries,"
A recent survey of 2,500 people throughout the U.S. by SAF illustrates the impact of flowers. The results reveal the many benefits of flowers, including their positive effects on one's emotions and happiness, and back up previous research studies on flowers conducted by Rutgers, Harvard and Texas A&M. (See www.aboutflowers.com/
The following are highlights from SAF's survey results:
• When it comes to happiness, it's just as good to give flowers as it is to receive: 88 percent of Americans report that giving flowers makes them feel wcj happy, while 80 percent reported that receiving flowers makes them feel happy.
• Just being around flowers improves your mood: 76 percent of Americans agree that having flowers in their home or office improves their mood.
• The best reason to receive flowers is "just because": Women (92 percent) are more likely to agree with this, but the majority of men (three in four) also share this sentiment.
• Florists to the rescue! Nearly four in 10 Americans indicate florists have helped them in a past or current relationship;
"The impact of giving or receiving flowers is powerful and memorable," said Hodge. "It can turn an ordinary day into an extraordinary one."
Plumeria Botanical Boutiqueand the Petal It Forward Team will give away hundreds of flowersto people on the street. After receiving their flowers, recipients are asked to spread the happiness by gifting their extra flower, and sharing their happiness on social media using #petalitforward.
About Plumeria Botanical Boutique
Plumeria Botanical Boutique, https://www.plumeriami.com, is a flower shop located at 1364 W Michigan Ave in Battle Creek, MI. Plumeria is a full service florist with a wide variety of potted plants and gifts including local art and many Michigan made items. In addition, the shop carries wine and craft beer that are a perfect compliment to flowers and gift baskets. Plumeria Botanical Boutique was established in 2015.
