 
News By Tag
* Bell Tower Shops
* Halloween Spooktacular
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Event
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Fort Myers
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





October 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
654321
September 2017
30


Bell Tower Shops presents Halloween Spooktacular at the Tower Oct. 28

 
 
Halloween at Bell Tower Shops
Halloween at Bell Tower Shops
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Bell Tower Shops
* Halloween Spooktacular

Industry:
* Event

Location:
* Fort Myers - Florida - US

Subject:
* Events

FORT MYERS, Fla. - Oct. 5, 2017 - PRLog -- Bell Tower Shops is calling all goblins, ghosts, princesses and superheroes to get into the Halloween spirit during its annual Halloween Spooktacular at the Tower, taking place from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Oct. 28 at Center Court at Bell Tower Shops.

Bell Tower Shops is offering a fun, free and safe environment for children to enjoy festive activities. Guests are invited to dress up in their best Halloween costumes for a social media-based costume contest, dance party and trick-or-treating throughout the shopping center for spooky treats and sweets from participating stores and restaurants.

For more information, please call 239-489-1221 or visit www.thebelltowershops.com.

About Bell Tower Shops

Bell Tower Shops is the premier dining and fashion destination of the Fort Myers-Cape Coral market. The open-air center features The Fresh Market, Bed Bath & Beyond and a 20-screen Regal Cinema complex. Exceptional specialty retailers include: World wcj of Beer, White House Black Market, Francesca's Collection, Ulta and Williams-Sonoma. Visit www.thebelltowershops.com for more.

About Madison Marquette

Madison Marquette is a private real estate investment and operating company and a member of the global investment firm Capital Guidance, headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. Founded in 1992, the firm employs a proven repositioning and redevelopment strategy to create value in infill and mixed-use assets in major urban gateway markets throughout the United States. Madison Marquette enhances returns while mitigating risk by directly controlling and managing the execution of its investment strategies. With more than 230 employees, Madison Marquette covers major U.S. markets through its offices in Washington, D.C., San Francisco, Los Angeles, Seattle, San Diego, New York, Philadelphia, Dallas and Fort Lauderdale. For more information, visit the company website at www.MadisonMarquette.com.

Contact
Holly Boldrin, APR, CPRC, Priority Marketing
239-267-2638, mediarelations@prioritymarketing.com
***@prioritymarketing.com
End
Source:Bell Tower Shops
Email:***@prioritymarketing.com Email Verified
Tags:Bell Tower Shops, Halloween Spooktacular
Industry:Event
Location:Fort Myers - Florida - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Priority Marketing News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Oct 05, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share