Bell Tower Shops presents Halloween Spooktacular at the Tower Oct. 28
Bell Tower Shops is offering a fun, free and safe environment for children to enjoy festive activities. Guests are invited to dress up in their best Halloween costumes for a social media-based costume contest, dance party and trick-or-treating throughout the shopping center for spooky treats and sweets from participating stores and restaurants.
For more information, please call 239-489-1221 or visit www.thebelltowershops.com.
About Bell Tower Shops
Bell Tower Shops is the premier dining and fashion destination of the Fort Myers-Cape Coral market. The open-air center features The Fresh Market, Bed Bath & Beyond and a 20-screen Regal Cinema complex. Exceptional specialty retailers include: World wcj of Beer, White House Black Market, Francesca's Collection, Ulta and Williams-Sonoma. Visit www.thebelltowershops.com for more.
About Madison Marquette
Madison Marquette is a private real estate investment and operating company and a member of the global investment firm Capital Guidance, headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. Founded in 1992, the firm employs a proven repositioning and redevelopment strategy to create value in infill and mixed-use assets in major urban gateway markets throughout the United States. Madison Marquette enhances returns while mitigating risk by directly controlling and managing the execution of its investment strategies. With more than 230 employees, Madison Marquette covers major U.S. markets through its offices in Washington, D.C., San Francisco, Los Angeles, Seattle, San Diego, New York, Philadelphia, Dallas and Fort Lauderdale. For more information, visit the company website at www.MadisonMarquette.com.
