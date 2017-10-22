News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Utah's Refugee Leaders Available to Discuss Refugee Issues
Contact: Solace Duncan
solaceduncan@
(202) 907-4775
Utah's Refugee Leaders Available to Discuss Refugee Issues
What: Refugee leaders from Utah, Arizona, California, South Dakota, New Mexico, and Nevada will gather in Salt Lake City for a multi-state meeting to share ideas and strategies for ensuring that refugees are welcomed to Utah.
Refugee Leaders are available for interviews on the impact of the travel ban on their communities and on refugee resettlement in Utah. They are available to share their own stories and talk about their journeys - why and how they came to the US and how they were able to become contributing members of their communities as new Utah residents.
Who: Refugees and former refugees from Iraq, Bhutan, South Sudan, Sudan, Sierra Leone, Chad, Liberia and Democratic Republic of the Congo, including:
Fatima Dirie- Fatima Dirie was born in Barawa, Somalia, and raised in Kenya and Utah. She attainted a Master's degree in Social Work from the University of Utah. Fatima is passionate about advocating for human rights and social justice issues, empowering women and youth to be leaders, and educating people on refugee populations.
Gyanu Dulal- Mr. Gyanu Dulal was a 20-year-old college student when he was wcj forced to flee Bhutan in 1991. He spent the next 18 years living and working as a teacher in a refugee camp in Nepal. In 2008, Mr. Dulal was resettled to Salt Lake City, Utah with his wife and two children. He now works as a Community Resource Specialist at the Department of Workforce Services, Refugee Services Office.
Find the bios of other refugee leaders participating in the meeting here (https://drive.google.com/
When/Where: The Statewide Refugee Leadership Meeting takes place in Salt Lake City on October 6- 7th. Refugee Leaders will be available for:
• In-person interviews on Friday or Saturday October 6 or 7th at Utah Refugee Education and Training Center, 250 West 3900 South
SLC, UT 84107
OR
• Phone or in-person interviews in their home cities after the meeting.
Please contact Solace Duncan to request interviews.
###
The Refugee Congress is a national advocacy and advisory organization comprised of refugees, asylum seekers, and stateless persons from each of the 50 states and the District of Columbia. Our mission is to promote the well-being, integration, and dignity of all refugees, asylum seekers, and stateless persons in the U.S. and beyond. We do that by bringing our voices and experiences to inform decision makers on domestic and international issues and policies affecting our lives.
Media Contact
Solace Duncan
solaceduncan@
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse