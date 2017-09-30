Fashion doesn't stop at size 12 so why should any woman with great tastes settle for anything less t

sizedupstylewide

End

-- Sized Up Style is announcing the launch of their eCommerce store geared towards stylish, trendy fashion for the plus size woman. After careful planning and selection Sized Up Style will be adding more selection and styles in the coming weeks.The owner Brittany has stated "I have been looking forward to bringing more stylish and trendy clothing geared towards the plus size community, why should we have to pay a fortune to look fabulous?" While planning for the release, market research of competitors and their pricing structure was done to ensure that Sized Up Style will be a strong competitor in the ever growing marketplace of plus size fashion.After careful planning Sized Up Style has launched their eCommerce website http://www.sizedupstyle.com in hopes to help plus size women everywhere find clothing that makes them feel as beautiful as they are.Our success as a brand begins with our experienced buyers, who travel the world in search of the latest trends that our customer, the stylish plus-size woman, wcj will love to wear. It's not enough for our clothes to look good on mannequins, they need to look good on you, and like you we know that fashion doesn't stop at size 12 or large, this is our philosophy. Regardless of the occasion and whether you are looking to dress up or down, we offer plus size clothing options that are feminine and make you feel confident. Our large selection includes plus size special occasion dresses, active-wear, outerwear and tees. To help save you money and get you the best prices possible we ship everything directly from our manufacturer, because of this or shipping isn't always the fastest, but you get the best quality at an amazing price.