 
News By Tag
* Plus Size Fashion
* Plus Size Clothing
* Online Clothing Store
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Fashion
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Cleveland
  Ohio
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





October 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
654321
September 2017
30


Fashion doesn't stop at size 12 so why should any woman with great tastes settle for anything less t

 
 
sizedupstylewide
sizedupstylewide
CLEVELAND - Oct. 5, 2017 - PRLog -- Sized Up Style is announcing the launch of their eCommerce store geared towards stylish, trendy fashion for the plus size woman. After careful planning and selection Sized Up Style will be adding more selection and styles in the coming weeks.

The owner Brittany has stated "I have been looking forward to bringing more stylish and trendy clothing geared towards the plus size community, why should we have to pay a fortune to look fabulous?" While planning for the release, market research of competitors and their pricing structure was done to ensure that Sized Up Style will be a strong competitor in the ever growing marketplace of plus size fashion.

After careful planning Sized Up Style has launched their eCommerce website http://www.sizedupstyle.com in hopes to help plus size women everywhere find clothing that makes them feel as beautiful as they are.

Our success as a brand begins with our experienced buyers, who travel the world in search of the latest trends that our customer, the stylish plus-size woman, wcj will love to wear. It's not enough for our clothes to look good on mannequins, they need to look good on you, and like you we know that fashion doesn't stop at size 12 or large, this is our philosophy. Regardless of the occasion and whether you are looking to dress up or down, we offer plus size clothing options that are feminine and make you feel confident. Our large selection includes plus size special occasion dresses, active-wear, outerwear and tees. To help save you money and get you the best prices possible we ship everything directly from our manufacturer, because of this or shipping isn't always the fastest, but you get the best quality at an amazing price.
End
Source:
Email:***@sizedupstyle.com Email Verified
Phone:727UPSTYLE
Tags:Plus Size Fashion, Plus Size Clothing, Online Clothing Store
Industry:Fashion
Location:Cleveland - Ohio - United States
Subject:Websites
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Oct 05, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share