DoubleTree by Hilton Dallas – Campbell Centre Undergoes Upscale Makeover
Hotel Garners Strong Guest Reviews during Full-Scale $8 Million Renovation
In addition to a complete makeover of the 300-guest room hotel, upgrades also were applied to the 21st floor skyline ballroom, conference/board room, guestroom elevator lobbies and corridors. Public area renovation included registration lobby, restaurant and bar 82Fifty Restaurant and Bar (http://doubletree3.hilton.com/
"We have realized an eight percent increase in bookings since the makeover," stated Mike Walzl, general manager of DoubleTree by Hilton Dallas – Campbell Centre. "The fact that we maintained strong guest satisfaction signifies how The Allied Group did a stellar job of working with the hotel to ensure there were no interruptions to our business."
"Our project team coordinated multiple internal projects simultaneously,"
Inspiration for the Design
Reggi Nichols, president and founding partner of Waldrop+Nichols Studio, led the design team to transform the hotel's interiors to a modern aesthetic. "Our 'spatial mythology' for the hotel was inspired by the metropolitan lifestyle and cityscape surrounding the hotel's location," explained Nichols.
The design showcased by floor-to-ceiling windows offers stunning panoramic views of the Dallas cityscape. "Our concept invites guests to immerse themselves in the "centre" of it all, capturing modern city amenities with timeless design," continued Nichols.
In addition to the stunning renovations, DoubleTree by Hilton Dallas – Campbell Centre is also part of Hilton Honors (http://hhonors3.hilton.com/
The Allied Group, headquartered in Neptune, New Jersey, is a multidisciplinary team of renovation experts with over 30 years of experience specializing in the hospitality, healthcare and higher education industries. The firm differentiates itself by working synergistically with staff, sub-contractors and clients to custom tailor an approach to deliver upscale renovation projects on time and budget, without disrupting clients' ongoing business operations. Every project goes through a rigorous quality control process ensuring it meets The Allied Group's 5-star seal of approval that exceeds the highest industry wcj standards. Client satisfaction is of prime importance to the firm resulting in recurring business with a core customer base that has grown with the company since its inception.
Licensed in 40 states, the company has a second office in the Dallas/Ft. Worth metropolitan area supporting projects in the western region of the Country. The Allied Group is backed by a seasoned team of professionals who provide comprehensive services across all major markets. Services include: project planning; project cost estimating; turnkey renovations;
About DoubleTree by Hilton
DoubleTree by Hilton is a fast-growing, global portfolio of more than 500 upscale hotels with more than 119,000 rooms in gateway cities, metropolitan areas and vacation destinations across six continents. DoubleTree by Hilton prides itself on paying attention to the little details that have a big impact, from welcoming guests with its signature warm DoubleTree Cookie to serving the communities around them. DoubleTree by Hilton hotels offer unique, contemporary accommodations and full-service facilities, including restaurants and lounges, room service, health clubs, business centers and meeting and banquet space. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits, including a flexible payment slider that allows members to choose nearly any combination of Points and money to book a stay, an exclusive member discount that can't be found anywhere else, free standard Wi-Fi and digital amenities like digital check-in with room selection and Digital Key (select locations), available exclusively through the industry-leading Hilton Honors app. To make reservations, travelers may visit doubletree.com (http://doubletree3.hilton.com/
About Hilton
Hilton is a leading global hospitality company, with a portfolio of 14 world-class brands comprising nearly 5,000 properties with more than 812,000 rooms in 103 countries and territories. Hilton is dedicated to fulfilling its mission to be the world's most hospitable company by delivering exceptional experiences – every hotel, every guest, every time. The company's portfolio includes Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton™, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton™, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton and Hilton Grand Vacations. The company also manages an award-winning customer loyalty program, Hilton Honors. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits, including a flexible payment slider that allows members to choose exactly how many Points to combine with money, an exclusive member discount that can't be found anywhere else and free standard Wi-Fi. Visit newsroom.hilton.com (http://news.hiltonworldwide.com/)
