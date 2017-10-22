News By Tag
Cheytec Telecommunications signs Supply and Services Agreement with Nokia
Cheytec Telecommunications provides turnkey in-building cellular and wireless connectivity solutions that drive value for building owners and their tenants. Cheytec's agreement with Nokia, a global leader in creating the technology to connect the world, expands its in-building and near-building solutions to provide optimal cellular coverage for tenants, occupants, and residents.
Cheytec has become well known for anticipating the wireless marketplace's evolving needs. As the demand for cellular service continues to intensify, being able to include the active equipment as part of the property owner's technology investment enables accelerated access to the carriers' signal.
"We are excited about this agreement wcj with Nokia as it expands our ability to deliver in-building solutions on a national basis into underserved markets" said Jarrett Bluth, CEO of Cheytec Telecommunications. "Our access to the active equipment powers the ecosystem for REITs and building owners looking to enhance the value of their building portfolios while addressing their tenants' needs for fast, reliable, and high-capacity cellular service."
About Cheytec Telecommunications
Cheytec Telecommunications was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Sayreville, New Jersey. Cheytec deploys and operates wireless telecommunication systems. This includes distributed antenna systems (DAS), small cell, C-RAN, DOT, and other in-building solutions to deliver optimal wireless coverage inside office buildings, hotels, campuses, sporting venues, and other high-traffic areas. Cheytec also provides real estate and lease management services for wireless operators, and offers infrastructure leasing options.
For more information, please visit our website http://www.cheytec.com
