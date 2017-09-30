 
News By Tag
* Military
* Widows
* Wars
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Books
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Mebane
  North Carolina
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





October 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
654321
September 2017
30


Military Wives and Widows Tell Their Stories

 
MEBANE, N.C. - Oct. 5, 2017 - PRLog -- The Society of Military Widows will recognize its 50th Anniversary in 2018.  As a celebration and a fundraiser the Society will publish a collection of stories and poems by wives and widows of the Uniformed Services.

Response to the Society's Call for Stories has resulted in numerous true-life accounts of family life at home and abroad. Coping with deployments and the adjustments to new schools for children, or career changes for the spouse are a challenge.  Assignments in the U.S. or abroad, to Korea, Vietnam, Operation Freedom, tours in Taipei and Turkey, Afghanistan may lead to months or years apart.

.Editor, Rita Berman, said some stories tell frankly about hearing about the death of their spouse. A price that is paid sometimes in combat, a helicopter crash, or later as the result of Agent Orange, is followed by what wcj the widow did afterward.  Yet all express pride in the service and dedication that their spouses gave to the United States.

The book, Military Wives and Widows Tell Their Stories, will be available on Amazon.com immediately after publication early in 2018.

http://www.Ritabermanwriter.com

Contact
Rita Berman
***@bellsouth.net
End
Source:Rita Berman, freelance writer
Email:***@bellsouth.net Email Verified
Tags:Military, Widows, Wars
Industry:Books
Location:Mebane - North Carolina - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Rita Berman News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Oct 05, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share