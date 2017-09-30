News By Tag
Military Wives and Widows Tell Their Stories
Response to the Society's Call for Stories has resulted in numerous true-life accounts of family life at home and abroad. Coping with deployments and the adjustments to new schools for children, or career changes for the spouse are a challenge. Assignments in the U.S. or abroad, to Korea, Vietnam, Operation Freedom, tours in Taipei and Turkey, Afghanistan may lead to months or years apart.
.Editor, Rita Berman, said some stories tell frankly about hearing about the death of their spouse. A price that is paid sometimes in combat, a helicopter crash, or later as the result of Agent Orange, is followed by what wcj the widow did afterward. Yet all express pride in the service and dedication that their spouses gave to the United States.
The book, Military Wives and Widows Tell Their Stories, will be available on Amazon.com immediately after publication early in 2018.
