Awesome Women Entrepreneurs Bethesda-Chevy Chase Chapter Announces First Meeting

-- Coming off a successful launch event, Awesome Women Entrepreneurs Bethesda-Chevy Chase (AWE BCC) today announced its first official meeting on Tuesday, November 28, 2017 at The Palisades (4835 Cordell Avenue) at 6 PM. Diana Burley, PhD, executive director and chair at the Institute for Information Infrastructure Protection and a full professor at The George Washington University, is the guest speaker. Kendra Scott, the popular jewelry line worn by celebrities such as Mindy Khaling and Sofia Vergara on the red carpet, will offer a raffle prize. RSVP at http://evite.me/1VD25sXMWn by November 27to attend."The BCC chapter launch was a big success, with very positive feedback," says Karen Bate, AWE's founder. "We attracted both established and early stage entrepreneurs as well as women interested in starting businesses."The second meeting is free; starting in January, 2018 there will be a fee. "We're introducing the chapter and its benefits to potential members before instituting fees," says Evelyn Powers, AWE's co-founder. "This way, they get a feel for the chapter and all the ways they will benefit from membership."Yearlong AWE BCC membership is $155 (about $13/month); a small fee is charged for monthly meetings. Members receive the following benefits:- Monthly meetings with excellent speakers and networking- Private Facebook groups for each chapter- Members-only list of all AWE members- Invitation to be interviewed on AWE Radio/Podcast- Opportunity to participate in AWE Mastermind/Accountability Group ProgramDiana Burley, a globally-renowned cybersecurity expert, was recognized by SC Magazine in 2017 as one of eight women in the U.S. to watch in internet wcj technology. She has been featured on Bloomberg Radio, CBS MoneyWatch, the Associated Press, and HuffPost."We are thrilled to have Dr. Burley as our first speaker," says Jennefer Witter, AWE BCC chapter leader. "She is highly sought-after, with presentations in the United States, Europe and the Middle East. It's a coup for AWE to have her present."Witter continues. "Cybersecurity is such an important topic for small business owners. It's a misperception that Fortune 500 companies are the main targets of cyber criminals. According to Fox Business, approximately 50% of cyber attacks are against small business, and the numbers are rising. Entrepreneurs need to know how to protect themselves against such intrusions, and Dr. Burley will provide much-needed guidance on how to do so."Light refreshments will be served, and there'll be time for networking before and after Dr. Burley's presentation. Guests will also have an opportunity to introduce themselves to the group. "These one-minute introductions allow our members to showcase themselves and their businesses to the group," adds Bate. "It's a key part of each AWE meeting.To learn more about AWE and how to join the BCC or other chapters, visit awesomewomen.org.# # #