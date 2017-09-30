News By Tag
Hoots & Hisses returns to Conservancy of Southwest Florida Oct. 28
In addition to the many interactive exhibits, features and amenities offered at the Conservancy Nature Center, the Hoots & Hisses event will offer Halloween-themed activities, including a Super Science Show by Glen Beitmen of Super Science and Amazing Art, a Creepy Creature Show animal presentation, a spooky scavenger hunt, face painting, animal encounters, Halloween crafts and games, food and an apple cider station, trail walks and creepy crawly activities throughout the Conservancy Nature Center. Guests are invited to get into the Halloween spirit and show off their cutest or spookiest costumes for a chance to participate in a costume contest.
To learn more about this year's Hoots & Hisses event, visit www.conservancy.org/
About the Conservancy of Southwest Florida:
The Conservancy of Southwest Florida (http://www.conservancy.org/
