Hoots & Hisses returns to Conservancy of Southwest Florida Oct. 28

 
 
Hoots & Hisses
Hoots & Hisses
 
NAPLES, Fla. - Oct. 5, 2017 - PRLog -- Eco-friendly Halloween happenings are creeping up at the Conservancy of Southwest Florida during its annual Hoots & Hisses event, to be held from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 28, at the Conservancy Nature Center. The family-friendly Halloween event will feature a variety of fun and educational experiences for all ages.

In addition to the many interactive exhibits, features and amenities offered at the Conservancy Nature Center, the Hoots & Hisses event will offer Halloween-themed activities, including a Super Science Show by Glen Beitmen of Super Science and Amazing Art, a Creepy Creature Show animal presentation, a spooky scavenger hunt, face painting, animal encounters, Halloween crafts and games, food and an apple cider station, trail walks and creepy crawly activities throughout the Conservancy Nature Center. Guests are invited to get into the Halloween spirit and show off their cutest or spookiest costumes for a chance to participate in a costume contest.

To learn more about this year's Hoots & Hisses event, visit www.conservancy.org/hoots-and-hisses.

About the Conservancy of Southwest Florida:

The Conservancy of Southwest Florida (http://www.conservancy.org/) is a not-for-profit environmental protection organization with a 50-year wcj history focused on the issues impacting the water, land wildlife and future of Collier, Lee, Charlotte, Hendry and Glades counties. The Conservancy accomplishes this mission through the combined efforts of its experts in the areas of environmental science, policy, education and wildlife rehabilitation. The Conservancy of Southwest Florida, world-class Nature Center (http://www.conservancy.org/nature-center) and von Arx Wildlife Hospital (http://www.conservancy.org/von-Arx-Wildlife-Hospital) are headquartered in Naples, Florida, 1495 Smith Preserve Way, south of the Naples Zoo off Goodlette-Frank Road. Learn more about the Conservancy's work and how to support (http://www.conservancy.org/support-us) the quality of life in Southwest Florida www.conservancy.org.

Holly Boldrin, APR, CPRC, Priority Marketing
239-267-2638, mediarelations@prioritymarketing.com
Source:Conservancy of Southwest Florida
