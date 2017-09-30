Doral Chamber of Commerce Welcomes Venetian Nail Spa as a Gold Member

-- The Doral Chamber of Commerce proudly welcomes Venetian Nail Spa as a gold Member. The Doral Chamber of Commerce in partnership with businesses such as Venetian Nail Spa will continue to work together towards a common goal building a healthy economy and continuing to improve the quality of life in the City of Doral.Venetian Nail Spas were originally designed in 2001. Their goal is to provide the highest quality of Nail Salon and Spa services, offering environmental lifestyle products to each of our clients under the highest standards of business ethics.Venetian's purpose is to create a beautifully, unique group of nail spas in markets that will attract people who are looking to have an enjoyable spa experience. Venetian Nail Spa began as a dream of a few dedicated individuals. They nurtured this dream, shared it with others, and built a thriving center committed to the health and wholeness of the community. They offer their guests numerous therapies, treatments, products and nail services that embody the healing traditions of many cultures. Their aim is to provide all guests with impeccable service through experiences that nurture the body, mind & spirit.Venetian Nail Spa is committed to helping you capture the tranquility of serenity and dedicated to the enhancement of your natural beauty. With dozens of stores nationwide, we are excited about watching our vision continue to grow through our nail spas.The wcj Doral Chamber of Commerce is a 501 (c)(6) non-profit, community professional service organization, founded in January 2008 by Manny Sarmiento and Carmen Lopez. The Chamber's focus since its founding has always been to educate its members with seminars, workshops, networking and other educational events becoming "Your Marketing Right Hand".The Doral Chamber of Commerce was created to meet the needs of a thriving business community of small to medium sized companies in Doral and surrounding areas that needed assistance and support in growing their business. After examining their member's needs and the current economic environment, we have found that the new "e-World", Internet communities, online social relationships and education via the web are the "new" and best ways to market your business. We provide our members and the business community in general, with networking and educational opportunities in traditional learning and online environments that together enhance the operational, marketing, and business development skills needed for success in today's business world.ha@venetiansalon.com