News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
American Fabric Arts Building Hosts Open Studios November 11 & 12th
25 Professional Artists Welcome Visitors into Their Workspace: Cultural Weekend Entertainment
Getting the Full Open Studios Experience: A Visitor's Guide
This is the 12th annual American Fabric Arts Open Studios Weekend. To help visitors make the most of the event, the resident artists and staff have prepared the following helpful tips:
Get Ready for a Good Time: The American Fabrics Art Building's participation in Open Studios Weekend is sponsored by WPKN 89.5 Community Radio and Brewport Brewing Co. WPKN will have a live DJ on site spinning music, and Brewport will be doing free beer tastings all weekend. Snappy Dogs food truck will be keeping everyone fed in the main parking lot… it's a treat not to be missed!
Dress Comfortably:
Bring A Coat for Neighbors in Need: Throughout the weekend, The American Fabrics Art Building will be collecting coats and non-perishable food for our community. These items will be given to the Bridgeport Rescue Mission, who distributes them to area residents who need help staying warm and fed throughout the winter. So come support our mission, enjoy the art, and help out a great cause!
Don't Be Shy: All year, the artists who work in the American Fabric Arts Building look forward to Open Studios to display their creativity. Creating expressive art is an exhilarating experience and it's very nice to have a chance to share it with the public. Our artists love talking about what they do and welcome your questions. Some artists will have work available for sale – if you're curious, just ask!
Be Sure to Check Out the Raffle: Multiple artists have contributed pieces of work to be raffled off for charity during Open Studios weekend. This year, the funds being raised will go to the Bridgeport Rescue Mission, which helps the hungry, homeless and fights addiction in Fairfield County. Buying a raffle ticket is a great way to support this worthy cause – and if you are lucky, you may win artwork you'll love for your own home or to give as a gift!
Preview Open Studios Weekend by Visiting AmFabArts.com
All of the artists participating in the American Fabric Arts Building Open Studios Weekend are featured on http://amfabarts.com/
The American Fabrics Art Building is located at 1069 Connecticut Avenue, in Bridgeport, CT.
Contact
Linda Colletta
***@lindacolletta.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse