American Fabric Arts Building Hosts Open Studios November 11 & 12th

25 Professional Artists Welcome Visitors into Their Workspace: Cultural Weekend Entertainment

Contact

Linda Colletta

***@lindacolletta.com Linda Colletta

End

-- The American Fabric Arts Building is part of Bridgeport's Art Trail, the region's best program for discovering local working artists. Every year, the Art Trail hosts a city-wide open studios event, and the American Fabrics Building is proud to take part. You are invited to tour the studio space of and visit with more than 25 artists during Open Studios weekend, November 11and 12. There are many types of artists working in the former textile plant, including painters, sculptors, bookmakers, photographers, and more.This is the 12annual American Fabric Arts Open Studios Weekend. To help visitors make the most of the event, the resident artists and staff have prepared the following helpful tips:The American Fabrics Art Building's participation in Open Studios Weekend is sponsored by WPKN 89.5 Community Radio and Brewport Brewing Co. WPKN will have a live DJ on site spinning music, and Brewport will be doing free beer tastings all weekend. Snappy Dogs food truck will be keeping everyone fed in the main parking lot… it's a treat not to be missed!The American Fabric Arts Building features 4 floors with more than 2 dozen artist's studios. Choose clothing and footwear that makes it easy and comfortable to move throughout the space. You'll have more fun and enjoy yourself more if you're at wcj ease in your apparel. If you do get a bit tired, be sure to check out our famous elevator!Throughout the weekend, The American Fabrics Art Building will be collecting coats and non-perishable food for our community. These items will be given to the Bridgeport Rescue Mission, who distributes them to area residents who need help staying warm and fed throughout the winter. So come support our mission, enjoy the art, and help out a great cause!All year, the artists who work in the American Fabric Arts Building look forward to Open Studios to display their creativity. Creating expressive art is an exhilarating experience and it's very nice to have a chance to share it with the public. Our artists love talking about what they do and welcome your questions. Some artists will have work available for sale – if you're curious, just ask!Multiple artists have contributed pieces of work to be raffled off for charity during Open Studios weekend. This year, the funds being raised will go to the Bridgeport Rescue Mission, which helps the hungry, homeless and fights addiction in Fairfield County. Buying a raffle ticket is a great way to support this worthy cause – and if you are lucky, you may win artwork you'll love for your own home or to give as a gift!All of the artists participating in the American Fabric Arts Building Open Studios Weekend are featured on http://amfabarts.com/ . Read artist biographies, philosophical statements, and see a representative selection of their work. Open Studios Weekend is free and open to the public. All children must be accompanied by an adult.The American Fabrics Art Building is located at 1069 Connecticut Avenue, in Bridgeport, CT.