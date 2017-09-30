News By Tag
Eating Amsterdam Begin Tours in German
New Amsterdam food tours available in the German language from top-rated Eating Europe Food Tours
"Over three million Germans travel to the neighboring Netherlands every year," says Kenny Dunn, Managing Director and founder of Eating Amsterdam Tours. "For us, it's therefore important to offer more tours in German for these travelers".
The 4-hour Jordaan Food Tour (Friday and Saturday at 1 pm*, €79/69/45)
About Eating Europe Tours
The company was founded in Rome in 2011 by American native, Kenny Dunn. His informal culinary strolls with friends and family became the Taste of Testaccio Food Tour focusing on real food, real people, and real neighborhoods. In 2013 another two tours in Rome were added, so was the first London Food Tour in the city's hip East End. Since then, Eating Europe Tours has also successfully launched in Amsterdam and Prague. The company's mission is to leave travelers with an unparalleled, non-touristy, food-related experience in undiscovered neighborhoods across Europe. More information is available at http://www.eatingeuropetours.com/
Contact
For more information or images, please contact:
Wibke Carter - PR Manager
***@eatingeuropetours.com
