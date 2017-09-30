 
Eating Amsterdam Begin Tours in German

New Amsterdam food tours available in the German language from top-rated Eating Europe Food Tours
 
 
AMSTERDAM, Netherlands - Oct. 5, 2017 - PRLog -- Eating Amsterdam Food Tours is expanding their offers in the Dutch capital with tours starting in October 2017 available in the German language. The company, which also offers guided tours in Rome, London, Prague and Florence, is known for its culinary tours off the beaten track. From next autumn, the Jordaan Food Tour, alongside the established English tours, will be accompanied by a German-speaking tour guide. Bookings are now available on the website.

"Over three million Germans travel to the neighboring Netherlands every year," says Kenny Dunn, Managing Director and founder of Eating Amsterdam Tours. "For us, it's therefore important to offer more tours in German for these travelers".

The 4-hour Jordaan Food Tour (Friday and Saturday at 1 pm*, €79/69/45) is a guided walk through the cultural and historical sites of the Jordaan city district. In addition to the scenic history, there is a complete meal in the form of a dozen delicious Dutch food tastings at authentic gastronomic stops.

*For bookings of six or more persons, other dates and times may be arranged upon request: https://www.eatingamsterdamtours.com/de/

Learn wcj more at: https://www.eatingamsterdamtours.com/de/jordaan-food-walk...

About Eating Europe Tours
The company was founded in Rome in 2011 by American native, Kenny Dunn. His informal culinary strolls with friends and family became the Taste of Testaccio Food Tour focusing on real food, real people, and real neighborhoods. In 2013 another two tours in Rome were added, so was the first London Food Tour in the city's hip East End. Since then, Eating Europe Tours has also successfully launched in Amsterdam and Prague. The company's mission is to leave travelers with an unparalleled, non-touristy, food-related experience in undiscovered neighborhoods across Europe. More information is available at http://www.eatingeuropetours.com/

Contact
For more information or images, please contact:
Wibke Carter - PR Manager
***@eatingeuropetours.com
Source:
Email:***@eatingeuropetours.com
Posted By:***@eatingeuropetours.com Email Verified
